10 stories you might have missed: Whedon says ‘Avengers 2’ and ‘Guardians’ won’t crossover

#The Weeknd #Joss Whedon #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Avengers 2 #Guardians Of The Galaxy
06.15.13 5 years ago

This week in stories you might have missed: Joss Whedon says “Avengers 2” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” won’t crossover, Sandra Bullock circles a role in “Annie,” Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms his lead in “Terminator 5,” Lauren Graham may adapt her novel for TV with Ellen DeGeneres, BBC America renews “Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan,”  DirecTV picks “Rogue” up for a second season,  HBO renews “Vice,” the 2013 Polaris Prize reveals its long list, The Weeknd debuts another new song “You Belong to the World” and M.I.A. will debut a new song on Monday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd#Joss Whedon#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Avengers 2#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedANNIEArnold SchwarzeneggerAVENGERS 2ellen degeneresGuardians of the GalaxyJoss WhedonLauren GrahamM.I.A.polaris prizeRogueSANDRA BULLOCKTERMINATOR 5the weekndVICEWild Things with Dominic Monaghan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP