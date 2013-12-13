’12 Years a Slave’ leads San Francisco Film Critics Circle nods

Another nomination list, another leading haul for “12 Years a Slave.” This time, it’s the San Francisco Film Critics Circle, and Steve McQueen’s film receives nine nods. It’s not an especially inventive list, but it’s a solid one: nice to see the stars of “Blue is the Warmest Color” rack up another mention, while those of you rooting for “The Wolf of Wall Street” will be pleased to note nominations for Best Picture, Director and Actor. Perhaps the least expected mention: Harrison Ford’s supporting actor nod for “42.” That dogged FYC campaign finally yields some fruit. Winners will be announced on Sunday.
Best Picture
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“Nebraska”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
Spike Jonze, “Her”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Actor
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Judi Dench, “Philomena”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Harrison Ford, “42”
Will Forte, “Nebraska”
James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Lea Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Before Midnight”
“Philomena”
“The Spectacular Now”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Original Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“A Hijacking”
“The Hunt”
“The Past”
“Wadjda”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“The Armstrong Lie”
“Blackfish”
“Stories We Tell”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
Best Animated Feature
“The Croods”
“Despicable Me 2”
“Frozen”
“Monsters University”
“The Wind Rises”
Best Cinematography
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Art Direction/Production Design
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Editing
“All is Lost”
“American Hustle”
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Sadly, it might be time to take Jonah Hill out of the predictions. He hasn’t shown up anywhere – even when the film has. Is BAFTA his final chance at some pre-Oscar attention?
I mean if the SF critics are gonna give out all these awards they might as well do original score and makeup too.
Wow! Twelve Years a Slave dominates! I would have never, ever guessed! (sarcasm)
I don’t think the “(sarcasm)” qualifier is really necessary. ;)
I was just making sure. You never can tell with people on the Internet.
San Francisco loves pretentious White-guilt Oscar-bait.
Who knew?
Nice to see A Hijacking showing up with frequency in Foreign Language.
How is Prisoners not getting any love this awards season?
The James Franco joke nomination stopped being funny several critics groups ago. Stop, pls.
Where’s Tom Hanks?
Tom Hanks was just his usual self in BOTH Captain Philips and Saving Mr Banks. Frankly, I’m amused at the accolades he’s getting when so many others do so much better work.