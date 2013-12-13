’12 Years a Slave’ leads San Francisco Film Critics Circle nods

Another nomination list, another leading haul for “12 Years a Slave.” This time, it’s the San Francisco Film Critics Circle, and Steve McQueen’s film receives nine nods. It’s not an especially inventive list, but it’s a solid one: nice to see the stars of “Blue is the Warmest Color” rack up another mention, while those of you rooting for “The Wolf of Wall Street” will be pleased to note nominations for Best Picture, Director and Actor. Perhaps the least expected mention: Harrison Ford’s supporting actor nod for “42.” That dogged FYC campaign finally yields some fruit. Winners will be announced on Sunday.

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Harrison Ford, “42”

Will Forte, “Nebraska”

James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Lea Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Philomena”

“The Spectacular Now”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“A Hijacking”

“The Hunt”

“The Past”

“Wadjda”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“The Armstrong Lie”

“Blackfish”

“Stories We Tell”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Animated Feature

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Cinematography

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Art Direction/Production Design

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Editing

“All is Lost”

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”