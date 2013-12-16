’12 Years a Slave’ dominates Chicago film critics awards

#Cate Blanchett
12.16.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” kept up its regional precursor dominance tonight winning the Best Picture prize from the Chicago Film Critics Association. The group’s acting winners filled out accordingly with nary a surprise to be found. “Her” picked up two prizes, for original screenplay and original score. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below, and as ever, keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Art Direction/Production Design: “Gravity”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Editing: “Gravity”

Best Original Score: “Her”

Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Act of Killing”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Breakthrough Performance: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Most Promising Filmmaker: Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cate Blanchett
TAGS'The Act of Killing'12 YEARS A SLAVEAdele Exarchopoulosblue is the warmest colorBLUE JASMINECATE BLANCHETTChicago Film Critics AssociationCHIWETEL EJIOFORDALLAS BUYER'S CLUBDESTIN CRETTONGRAVITYHER?In ContentionJARED LETOLUPITA NYONGOSHORT TERM 12STEVE MCQUEENTHE WIND RISES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP