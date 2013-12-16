’12 Years a Slave’ dominates Chicago film critics awards

Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” kept up its regional precursor dominance tonight winning the Best Picture prize from the Chicago Film Critics Association. The group’s acting winners filled out accordingly with nary a surprise to be found. “Her” picked up two prizes, for original screenplay and original score. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below, and as ever, keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Art Direction/Production Design: “Gravity”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Editing: “Gravity”

Best Original Score: “Her”

Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Act of Killing”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Breakthrough Performance: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Most Promising Filmmaker: Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12”