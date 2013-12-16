’12 Years a Slave’ dominates Chicago film critics awards

Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” kept up its regional precursor dominance tonight winning the Best Picture prize from the Chicago Film Critics Association. The group’s acting winners filled out accordingly with nary a surprise to be found. “Her” picked up two prizes, for original screenplay and original score. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below, and as ever, keep track of it all via The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: “Her”
Best Art Direction/Production Design: “Gravity”
Best Cinematography: “Gravity”
Best Editing: “Gravity”
Best Original Score: “Her”
Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Act of Killing”
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”
Breakthrough Performance: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Most Promising Filmmaker: Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12”
*Sigh*. Really missing NYFCC and LAFCA now…
It narrowly missed several category wins with those groups so I don’t know exactly what you’re missing.
I’m missing winners that don’t all look the same, and Best Picture victories for films other than “12 Years a Slave”…
Why does everybody think Gravity had great Prod. Design? It was okay. Honestly wouldn’t it count as Visual Effects anyways because everything (I’m betting) is all green screen around Bullock and Clooney?
Due respect, the production design in “Gravity” is pretty meticulous and amazing. All of those pods and space craft environments were not “green screen,” but were instead detailed and accurate reflections of their real-life counterparts in orbit.
Agree, the production design on Gravity is very impressive.
Whereas the Harry Potter films, etc. are exercises in creativity, Gravity is an exercise in detail. It may not be imaginative, but it’s still immensely difficult and creates a much more immersive visual environment.