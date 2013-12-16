’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Gravity’ tops with Dallas-Fort Worth critics

Do you remember a time way back when — maybe a week or so ago — when people were worried that “12 Years a Slave” wasn’t winning enough critics’ awards? Well, the regional critics sure are rectifying that situation. Steve McQueen’s film has nailed down another Best Picture win, this time from the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics’ Association, also taking Best Supporting Actress and Screenplay. “Gravity” was well-served too, taking Best Director, Cinematography and Score. Naturally, local son Matthew McConaughey wasn’t going to be denied Best Actor. Nothing particularly new in this list, then, though the ranked listing of the top five vote-getters is a bit unusual. Full list after the jump; everything else at The Circuit.

Top 10 Films of the Year

1. “12 Years a Slave”

2. “Gravity”

3. “Nebraska”

4. “American Hustle”

5. “Dallas Buyers Club”

6. “Her”

7. “The Wolf of Wall Street”

8. “Inside Llewyn Davis”

9. “Captain Phillips”

10. “Mud”

Best Director

1. Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

2. Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

3. Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

4. David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

5. Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

1. Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

2. Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

3. Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

4. Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

5. Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actress

1. Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

2. Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

3. Judi Dench, “Philomena”

4. Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

5. Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Supporting Actor

1. Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

2. Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

3. Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

4. Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

5. Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Supporting Actress

1. Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

2. June Squibb, “Nebraska”

3. Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

4. Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

5. Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Foreign Language Film

1. “Blue is the Warmest Color”

2. “The Hunt”

3. “The Great Beauty”

4 “The Wind Rises”

5. “The Grandmaster”

Best Documentary

1. “20 Feet From Stardom”

2. “The Act of Killing”

3. “Stories We Tell”

4. “Blackfish”

5. “The Gatekeepers”

Best Animated Film

1. “Frozen”

2. “Despicable Me”

Best Screenplay

1. “12 Years a Slave”

2. “Her”

= “Nebraska”

Best Cinematography

1. “Gravity”

2. “12 Years a Slave”

Best Musical Score

“Gravity”

Russell Smith Award (for independent film)

“Fruitvale Station”