’12 Years a Slave’ tops with Florida film critics

The Florida Film Critics Circle wasn’t looking to flip the script today as members of the group handed Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” the prize for Best Picture of 2013. The film’s star, Lupita Nyong’o, picked up two honors, for Best Supporting Actress and the year’s Breakout Award. Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, keep track at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”)

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slace” (Runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” (Runner-up: Judi Dench, “Philomena”)

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (Runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “The Wolf of Wall Street”)

Best Original Screenplay: “Her” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)

Best Art Direction/Production Design: “The Great Gatsby” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)

Best Cinematography: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Visual Effects: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”)

Best Animated Feature: “Frozen” (Runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “The Hunt”)

Pauline Kael Breakout Award: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”)

Golden Orange: Dana Keith, Miami Beach Cinematheque

For his tireless championing of foreign, independent and alternative film in South Florida for more than 20 years.