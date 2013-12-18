’12 Years a Slave’ tops with Florida film critics

The Florida Film Critics Circle wasn’t looking to flip the script today as members of the group handed Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” the prize for Best Picture of 2013. The film’s star, Lupita Nyong’o, picked up two honors, for Best Supporting Actress and the year’s Breakout Award. Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, keep track at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)
Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”)
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slace” (Runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”)
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” (Runner-up: Judi Dench, “Philomena”)
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (Runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”)
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: “The Wolf of Wall Street”)
Best Original Screenplay: “Her” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)
Best Art Direction/Production Design: “The Great Gatsby” (Runner-up: “American Hustle”)
Best Cinematography: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “Inside Llewyn Davis”)
Best Visual Effects: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”)
Best Animated Feature: “Frozen” (Runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)
Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “The Hunt”)
Pauline Kael Breakout Award: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”)
Golden Orange: Dana Keith, Miami Beach Cinematheque
For his tireless championing of foreign, independent and alternative film in South Florida for more than 20 years.
Wow! Twelve Years a Slave picks up more awards! I never saw that coming! What a shock!
Wow! Most critics are boring sheep!
As a member of the Florida Film Critics Circle, I too was disappointed with the grossly predictable results. But the results, predictable as they may be, don’t tell the full story. Per our Chairman, several categories were extremely close. In fact, American Hustle (which was our Beat Film runner-up) won the majority of first place votes. But 12 Years, which had far fewer #1 votes, also picked up many #2 & #3 notices, thus enabling it to win.
It’s the consensus pick.
How nice to see the Miami Beach Cinematheque rewarded. I went to a coupl of screenings there at the festival in March, and it’s a special little venue.