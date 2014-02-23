‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘Evil Dead’ and ‘Walter Mitty’ win film music critics awards

Composer Abel Korzeniowski was the big winner at this year’s International Film Music Critics Association Awards, landing two prizes for his work on Carlo Carlei’s “Romeo and Juliet” and an overall composer of the year honor as well. Nominations leader “Evil Dead” won two awards, while none of this year’s Oscar nominees were able to secure any hardware. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Film Score of the Year
“Romeo and Juliet” (Abel Korzeniowski)
Film Composer of the Year
Abel Korzeniowski
Breakthrough Film Composer of the Year
Laurent Eyquem
Best Original Score for a Drama Film
“Romeo and Juliet” (Abel Korzeniowski)
Best Original Score for a Comedy Film
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (Theodore Shapiro)
Best Original Score for an Action/Adventure/Thriller Film
“Grand Piano” (Víctor Reyes)
Best Original Score for a Fantasy/Science Fiction/Horror Film
“Evil Dead” (Roque Baños)
Best Original Score for an Animated Film
“The Wind Rises” (Joe Hisaishi)
Best Original Score for a Documentary Feature
“Tim”s Vermeer” (Conrad Pope)
Best Original Score for a Television Series
“Isabel” (Federico Jusid)
Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media
“Remember Me” (Olivier Deriviére)
Best Archival Release of an Existing Score – Re-Release or Re-Recording
“The Salamander” (Jerry Goldsmith) – Prometheus/Tadlow
Best Archival Release of an Existing Score – Compilation
“Lethal Weapon Soundtrack Collection” (Michael Kamen, Eric Clapton and David Sanborn) – La-La Land
Film Music Record Label of the Year
La-La Land Records, MV Gerhard and Matt Verboys
Film Music Composition of the Year
“Abominations Rising” from “Evil Dead” (Roque Baños)
Special Award
“The Salamander” (Score reconstruction by Leigh Phillips)
wow. no overlap with oscar. interesting.
The reasons for these differences are quite simple: The real film-soundtrack nerds like classical music, from big orchestra to sensitive piano solos. They don’t make any differences between good and bad movies, as long as the score is great (in their opinion). They generally don’t like experiments, too much simplicity (f.e. they hate Gustavo Santaololla), ambient (The Hurt Locker) or synthesizers.
That Gravity was at least nominated at the IFMCA was quite an achievement – previous Oscar/Globe/BAFTA winners like Slumdog Millionaire or The Social Network (which got a lot of hate from fans of clasical filmscores) weren’t. On the other side: Neither the Academy nor the Globes or the BAFTAS would ever nominate a movie like the 2013 versions of Romeo & Juliet or Evil Dead for anything.
People who don’t love movie scores can’t judge them – that’s why the academy often honors a Best Picture frontrunner or uses the Original Score award as a consolation prize for a quite beloved movie which otherwise would get nothing (Finding Neverland, Babel). That’s my problem with the oscars.
The soundtrack “experts” often judge the music by itself and rarely within the context of the movie. Also, it’s an even more stubborn group than the academy. The nominees for best video game scores rarely recognise a composer, who isn’t a beloved movie veteran. They completely ignore chiptune-based music, which is the essence and the heart of a lot of game soundtracks. That’s my problem with the IFMCA.
And: There may be no other award than “Best Original Score” which is based so much on subjectivity and different tastes. Music is by itself an own medium, with the capability of a lot of variety. For example: I really love the music in Gravity and I really love the music from Romeo & Juliet. But how on earth could I objectively compare these totally different achievements? Should I honor the uniqueness of Gravity or the classical greatness of Romeo & Juliet? In the end, I would vote for the soundtrack I liked the most – and that is always a subject vote.
The Academy’s score awards are rubbish.
Romeo & Juliet is a very reputed score I must say. Noted film music criticism website filmtracks also declared it to be the best score of the year. I should probably check out the film to see how good the score is.
I think you’d be better off listening to the score in isolation.