'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Evil Dead' and 'Walter Mitty' win film music critics awards

02.23.14

Composer Abel Korzeniowski was the big winner at this year’s International Film Music Critics Association Awards, landing two prizes for his work on Carlo Carlei’s “Romeo and Juliet” and an overall composer of the year honor as well. Nominations leader “Evil Dead” won two awards, while none of this year’s Oscar nominees were able to secure any hardware. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Film Score of the Year
“Romeo and Juliet” (Abel Korzeniowski)

Film Composer of the Year
Abel Korzeniowski

Breakthrough Film Composer of the Year
Laurent Eyquem

Best Original Score for a Drama Film
“Romeo and Juliet” (Abel Korzeniowski)

Best Original Score for a Comedy Film
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (Theodore Shapiro)

Best Original Score for an Action/Adventure/Thriller Film
“Grand Piano” (Víctor Reyes)

Best Original Score for a Fantasy/Science Fiction/Horror Film
“Evil Dead” (Roque Baños)

Best Original Score for an Animated Film
“The Wind Rises” (Joe Hisaishi)

Best Original Score for a Documentary Feature
“Tim”s Vermeer” (Conrad Pope)

Best Original Score for a Television Series
“Isabel” (Federico Jusid)

Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media
“Remember Me” (Olivier Deriviére)

Best Archival Release of an Existing Score – Re-Release or Re-Recording
“The Salamander” (Jerry Goldsmith) – Prometheus/Tadlow

Best Archival Release of an Existing Score – Compilation
“Lethal Weapon Soundtrack Collection” (Michael Kamen, Eric Clapton and David Sanborn) – La-La Land

Film Music Record Label of the Year
La-La Land Records, MV Gerhard and Matt Verboys

Film Music Composition of the Year
“Abominations Rising” from “Evil Dead” (Roque Baños)

Special Award
“The Salamander” (Score reconstruction by Leigh Phillips)

