25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2014

In an age where hype is non-stop and films claim release dates two years away and viral marketing can sometimes eclipse the actual film it is advertising, what does it mean to say that a film is “anticipated”?
In many cases, there haven’t even been official stills or images from some of the films that are on this list, and to the best of my knowledge, no one is preparing to camp outside for a month to be at the first show for any of them. We’ve seen moments in pop culture where the anticipation for something becomes an event all its own, almost always followed up by a moment where people realize the thing they waited for wasn’t what they wanted after all, and it can be amazing to see the passions that anticipation stirs up in people.
Sometimes, it’s a matter of a track record. If Bennett Miller is making a film, that’s interesting to us automatically. There are two films on this list by the same team, Phil Lord and Chris MIller, and while they sound like totally different movies in the end, there are reasons in both cases for us to optimistic.
Sequels are often among the most anticipated films of the year because audiences grow attached to the things they love. People get excited to see Captain America again or the way Godzilla is coming back to the bigscreen because they have affection for earlier incarnations. That’s the whole reason studios are in the remake and sequel business right now. They are building brands more than they’re making movies more often than ever, so when we made this list, we tried to gauge just how excited people actually are about these films.
I like that every list the HitFix staff submitted when we were voting for these inevitably had one oddball choice that was unique to that list. It speaks to the way we all look for different things in movies, and while I doubt all of you reading this are going to agree on all 25 of the films we have on this list, I think you’ll agree that there are reasons we picked these movies, and there’s a diverse slate of material for people to sift through in the year ahead.
Mainly it comes down to satisfying the audience. Anyone can make a promise or cut a trailer. And every trailer now is the same. “Come see this movie! With movie stars! And explosions! And tits! Did we mention the explosions? And here’s a CGI shot of something we could never film in the real world at any price, just so you know HOW MUCH COMPUTER. SO MUCH COMPUTER. All the computer. Summer 2015.”
And the whole time, it just goes “BWWWWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAAAA” on the soundtrack.
We wanted to cut past that for you. Yesterday we mentioned 11 films that you won’t see on this list because of our hesitations or our questions about what to expect, and today, it’s time for 25 films we’re eager to see, as well as a poll about which movies matter the most to you. The bigger the noise you make to let us know what you want covered, the more likely it is that we’ll hear you and respond.
“And tits!”
When was the last time you saw tits in a major movie release? Wolf Of Wall Street is the only one that comes to mind.
“Johnny Depp will sing again and prove you wrong! And not only will he sing, but Sondheim, yes, Sondheim no less! ”
Who do you think wrote ‘Sweeney Todd”?
I’m trying not to judge the Interstellar teaser too much. But it is everything that I’m worried the movie will be.
So you think the movie is just going to be a bunch of clips of major events throughout history?
No, I think it’s going to be overly grandiose and bogged down by people talking about plot or the kind of philosophical musings the Nolans are terrible at writing.
I read an older Interstellar draft a few years ago and it wasn’t overly grandiose or loaded with philosophical musings. It reminded me of Contact with a ticking time bomb.
Stop giving “Thor: The Dark World” shit. It was entertaining and exactly what I expected. If you were expecting anything different, Mr. Ellwood then I can only assume you’ve never viewed another Marvel film. So stop complaining. Also, “Nymphomaniac”? Fucking really? How many times can Von Trier shit in your eyes before the critical community finally wakes up and realizes this is the most pretentious, talentless asshole currently working in film?
Why should movie critics have opinions that differ from my own?!?!
I don’t care that his opinion ‘differs’ from mine. I’m just tired of everyone giving it shit. It was more entertaining than the morose “Iron Man” sequel we got this year, completely surpassed the original in entertainment value and nicely moved the story along. Anyone who is expecting ‘great cinema’ from Marvel at this point is seriously deluded. They make moving comic books. That’s all they are.
And Von Trier sucks ass. I honestly want to to punch anyone who says they enjoy his work in the face. Not because they have horrible taste, but because they’re lying. Von Trier isn’t a filmmaker. He’s a jerk off artist who had convinced a select group of people that he’s a genius and it irritates me whenever I read someone who has clearly had their fair share of the kool-aid.
Both Thor movies are a pile of sorry wank.
I completely agree with you on both points Max.
People seem to forget that MARVEL isn’t trying to create anything life changing, or make you question the meaning of life, they’re just trying to release something entertaining, which I think they’ve achieved rather well (for the most part).
As for Von Trier, people who go to see his movies go just to say they saw it. I hate how people say he makes “art” films when there nothing of the sort. Those kinds of people should watch something truly artistic, like Pan’s Labyrinth, or Casablanca.
@Giraffe I don’t get Von Trier either. I’ve tried to watch a few of his movies based on critical response, but I must be missing the boat. I wasn’t offended by the explicit material and themes, I just wasn’t interested in the story at all.
I agree that Marvel is trying to make entertaining movies, which Thor 2 was definitely not for the vast amount of its running time. It had some great sequences and moments, but is the weakest of the Marvel movies for me. But weakest of the Marvel movies still means eons ahead of the majority of DC movies (Catwoman, Batman Forever, Batman and Robin, Green Lantern, Superman Returns).
@JakeTaylor7
I personally like Thor 2 more than it’s predecessor, and certainly more than Iron Man 2, but to each their own. If you didn’t like it, that’s cool.
Concerning Von Trier, its not so much that I don’t get his movies, but more like I just don’t think they’re very good. Its not because I think them “artsy”, slow, or long. I personally love films like that, but its like every movie made by von Trier feels like he made it just so he could say he made an “art” film. That’s basically it with him; he makes a film for his ego, not the love of the art form. That being said, I didn’t out right hate Dancer in the Dark (which had an amazing soundtrack by Bjork), but his other films (though I haven’t seen them all) seem to be disjointed and shallow. But that’s just my opinion.
Well, Von Trier is pretentious and an asshole (there’s a point at which the question of whether or not it’s all an act or performance becomes irrelevant.) That doesn’t change the fact that he’s an immensely talented guy who occasionally makes something great (and who at other times makes things that are almost unwatchable.)
“As for Von Trier, people who go to see his movies go just to say they saw it.”
Yeah, you should probably stop pretending that you know other people’s intentions or thought processes. You’re clearly not very good at it – in this case you’re objectively wrong.
In reality, of course, we all know that anyone who claims to dislike Von Trier actually loves his films and they only claim otherwise because they want to look cool to all their hipster contrarian friends. So stop being a liar and be open about your own tastes and preferences, rather than feeling like you have to hide your opinions to look “cool.”
…
(And yes, that last paragraph was a parody of your own position. I’m not actually deluded enough to think that anyone who disagrees with my opinion of a filmmaker must be “pretending” or “lying,” and I understand that two different people can have wildly differing opinions on the same work of art. To put it another way – anyone who thinks it’s as easy as “anyone who claims to like this director is a liar” doesn’t understand art or people.)
“Planet of the Apes” out of the Top 10? 4 shame! Some people never learn.
LEGO Movie: I can’t remember a trailer for a comedy where I didn’t laugh, chuckle, or even had the beginning of a smile. This looks just terrible.
X-Men: ‘First Class’ was very disappointing and inferior to the first trilogy, yes even ‘Last Stand’. The young mutants looked like reality show contestants and acted like ones too. Plus, it seems it will be all about Wolverine, yet again. Pass, even with McKellen and Stewart back (for cameos?).
So LEGO is the first comedy with a trailer that didn’t amuse you? Anyone who’s that easily amused should be able to find something to like.
Weird. I had the opposite reaction. I didn’t give a crap about the Lego movie until I saw the trailer with “Frozen”. I thought it was funny.
Steve, since you seem completely unable to understand what you read, let me explain: I can’t remember a trailer for a comedy less amusing, and with so many “jokes”, every single of them falling flat and failing to provoke even the “beginning of a smile” let alone amusement.
I was very excited about the Lego Movie until I saw the trailer. I’ve always considered Lego a classy toy, but the trailer for the film looks positively garish.
“I’ve always considered Lego a classy toy”
I don’t know why, but that line makes me laugh.
you’re awesome drew.
I find that Von Trier bores the hell out of me. I have stopped trying to get through his stuff. It’s like 95% of people standing around being various degrees of depressed bracketing a few shocking images. Evidently I’m to low-brow to get it or something.
As usual, I’m mainly looking forward to the new David Fischer and Woody Allen movies. Is there a new Coen brothers movie coming out in 2014? Otherwise, just the David Finscher and Woody Allen movies. I think I’m falling out of love with movies.
Fincher. Nolan. PTA.
While I think the tone used by some of the commenters here about Von Trier is kind of needlessly abrasive, I think I understand why they are abrasive, and I am in total agreement with there rejection of Von Trier.
Honestly, this director is just… gross… apparently, he believes that film was invented with the sole purpose of capturing various forms of sexual assault and lasciviousness in motion… sincerely, at this point I feel like you have a director with the maturity of a junior high boy just reaching puberty, who also just figured out how to film ‘noir’
If I ever were granted a couple questions for Mr Lars, I would like to ask, ‘Hey, don’t you like anything other than sex?’ Also, ‘You think that maybe a little bit of blushing, shame and subtlety (what a novelty!) can be profitable in film?
You’re welcome for my insights Mr Von Trier! ;)
I don’t think, from what I’ve seen, that Lars likes sex.
Subtlety definitely isn’t his strong suit, but – love them or hate them – “Dogville” and “Europa” and “Melancholia” and “The Element of Crime” and “The Boss of It All” (and so on) have quite a bit more to them than “sex.”
Dave – I do not buy that Lars does not like sex… even if he claimed it, I would not believe him due to his obsession with staring at sex acts with his camera.
Thomas – I do feel that there is some sharp insights and interesting play of ideas in Von Trier’s movies, but I think at this point, he has squandered them for me due to his lack of restraint… I would also add, that I felt quite bothered by PT Anderson’s ‘The Master’ for similar reasons… He is one of my all time visual storytellers and ‘There Will Be Blood’ may be in the top ten movies ever made for me. However, are you really adding something useful and meaningful, or beautiful, stimulating (intelectually or emotionally, not sexually) by making me stare at Joaquin Freakin Phoenix bang a fake woman built out of sand for 3 minutes?
Thomas, I admit I don not have extensive knowledge of Von Trier’s catalog, but it’s because what I have seen is not exactly up my alley. Long stretches of not much going on except people being depressed punctuated by some shocking act or image.
Scot, I understand his voyeurism, but I say I’m not sure he actually likes sex because the characters I’ve seen in his films never seem to have fun doing it. Often the opposite is true. Again, maybe my experience is incomplete.
Wait, Nymphomaniac gets two vote buttons, while Bilbo gets none? Ugh.
My Top 3:
3. Sin City – Miller & Rodriguez make a *killer* duo!
2. Noah – Aronofsky dreaming? I’m so on board!
1. The Hobbit 3 – Ooooh, I *love* hobbits. It is what it is.
Weird, my post disappeared. Sorry if this is a repeat…
Wait, Nymphomaniac gets two vote buttons, while Bilbo gets none? Ugh.
My Top 3:
3. Sin City – Miller & Rodriguez make a *killer* duo!
2. Noah – Aronofsky dreaming? I’m so on board!
1. The Hobbit 3 – Ooooh, I *love* hobbits. It is what it is.
“Dumb and Dumber is the funniest movie I’ve ever seen.” …And that tells me all I need to know.
D&D2, Jump Street, and Hunger Games over Spider Man?
The Amazing Spider-Man story wasn’t very good, and certain elements were flat-out dumb. Peter steals his web slinging fluid from OsCorp, another mentor gone bad, the lizard’s plan to turn everyone in NYC into lizards, the entire crane sequence, the chase for the mugger who killed Uncle Ben (worst depiction of superhero motivation in any film ever, by the way), the whole mystery behind Peter’s parents… That’s why D&D2, Jump Street, and The Hunger Games Part 3 are over Spider-Man — the previous movies delivered.
What Jake said. Amazing Spider-Man was just so forgettable. I don’t even think kids liked Amazing Spider-Man. It disappeared completely from public consciousness. I never thought I’d ever say this, but I don’t need to see anymore Spider-Man. And that bums me out.
When it comes to superheroes, I’m far more interested in Captain America 2, Guardian of The Galaxy and Big Hero 6.
“Dumb and Dumber is the funniest film I’ve ever seen.” …And that tells me all I need to know
the one I am dying to see is PELE!
most anticipated for me is PELE : BIRTH OF A LEGEND
So true re the trailers!
I will say about *Nine*, that was not Rob Marshall’s vision, that had Harvey Weinstein’s vision written all over it and the buzz leading up to the film suggested that. I’m ridiculously excited about *Into the Woods*
I’m cautiously excited about “Into the Woods.” My main concern is Marshall’s direction – I mostly loved “Chicago”, but the three features he has done since then have felt kind of… Leaden.
On the other hand, I’m always happy to see more Sondheim brought to the big screen. The cast by and large seems pretty good, and it’s at least going to have something of a production budget. So I’m concerned, but I’m still pretty excited to see the first trailers – I’m hoping for the best.
On a side note, it’s too bad none of the really “big” directors of the moment seem particularly interested in musicals – I’d love to see one of our first-rate auteurs take an attempt at Sondheim (or some of the dozens of other rich, complex musicals that have never been adapted to the big screen.)
This is a pretty good list. I like your choices though my 3-part list beginning w/ Pt. 1: [thevoid99.blogspot.com]
Is more towards the smart film fans.
A 3-part list that begins at part 1? Insane!
I couldn’t even pick 10.
Then again, I don’t even recognize some of the titles. I’m sure closer to release I’ll be more interested in some of them.
Godzilla? Really? A stupid fat lizard knocks over buildings and somehow this is good cinema?
The people who want to see such a film should be prevented from reproducing to keep their stupidity from infecting humanity even further.
Oh this made me laugh! Godzilla is NOT fat! ;)
And yeah – I’ve *spawned* a Godzilla fan that *never* stops harassing me for my love of Mothra! Talk about dysfunctional family heated debates… ;)
But enforced sterility? DUDE – do you not understand the backlash that will inevitably strike back from such foolhardy attempts? My god – you are just *asking* for an attack of the embryos movie!! And you know what makes that proposition *really* scary — yeah, they’re a lot smarter than the society they’ll consume… ROAR!
Says a guy named after a bad 90’s X-Men character?
That’s kind of harsh Mr. Sinister. It’s a lot more fun that the self-loathing crap that Von Trier does.
So what you’re saying is that Channing Tatum already won 2014. I’m fine with that.
“The Wachowskis returning to science-fiction action for the first time since the conclusion of “The Matrix” trilogy?”
Not too quibble too much, but I’d say two of the three segments the Warchowskis directed in Cloud Atlas were very much (great) sci-fi action.
Good list. Drew, what would be #1 on your 2015 list right now?
Was Linklater’s “Boyhood” (or whatever its title ultimately is) left off this list because it hasn’t been confirmed for 2014, or is it simply not in the top 25? With all the good will coming off the “Before” trilogy, I thought this would be up hitfix’s collective alley…
-SPOILERS-
X-MEN is definitely the least anticipated for me because I know its going to be bad.
How do I know this? Fourteen years of practice.
Yet, that’s not the entire reason why its doomed – Film geeks/fans/bloggers/whatever are going to make excuses for this one.
Just look at the entry here: Its anticipated basically because a whole bunch of people show up. Absent, is the awareness of how unbelievably bland every single character has ever been portrayed in this franchise.
So, it doesn’t matter how many characters make appearances – Its going to be the same “meh”.
Also,”This is very much a sequel to “X-Men: First Class,” with the relationship between Raven (Lawrence), Charles (McAvoy) and Erik (Fassbender) front and center. Everything hinges on how things were left at the end of the previous film, and using Wolverine (Jackman) to tie the two timestreams together pays off in some interesting ways we didn’t expect.”
Its-STILL-not-about-the-X-Men-!-!-!
I cannot believe how much supposed fans of the X-Men comics and film fans in general have embraced this franchise when-its-not-even-about-the-actual-X-MEN.
People have been shitting on MAN OF STEEL and how its portrayed Superman, but, the X-MEN franchise has been trying to make MAGNETO a sort of hero ever since 2000! I mean, if you’re up in arms about Superman killing people, then why accept an X-Men franchise that focuses more on Eric and Logan, two characters that SHIT on the entire concept of the X-Men more than any other character?
One of the last images of FIRST CLASS was Mystique STEPPING-OVER the only person she’s ever known as family while he’s laying on the ground paralyzed to join the guy who paralyzed him!
And THOSE two characters are the focus of the franchise now?? Combined with a guy who’s still hasn’t learned one God damned thing even though he’s been alive for centuries?
Only if Donner and Singer made a movie that consisted of Charles getting the shit beat out of him for two hours would they better convey their feelings of the MAIN-CHARACTERS-IN-THE-COMICS-THEY’RE-ADAPTING – Eric and Logan are the “interesting leads” while the others are only good for showing up and having the blandest interpretations of their powers possible.
You can almost guess how much this film will shit on Charles: “Yeah, yeah, they shot you and abandoned you, quit your whining and get your shit together, Charles. We need you to do all the work while Eric and Logan continually fuck up.”
-BIG SPOILERS-
Oh, and Apocalypse is basically a DEMON who inhabits Eric.
I shit you not.
You seem angry.
Inherent Vice.
Everything else pales by comparison.
One not listed that I’m anxious to see is Left Behind.
Nymphomaniac…twice…try in’ to tell us something Drew!?!?