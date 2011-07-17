Alan Rickman may be ‘Harry Potter’s’ best shot at Oscar

With “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” landing impressive reviews and making a killing at the box office, Hollywood is quickly moving on to discussing the film’s Oscar prospects. Yes, it’s never too soon.
Critically, “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” earned almost universally positive (some might use the term “rave”) reviews with an 87 grade on Metacritic and a 97% approval on Rotten Tomatoes (the highest scores among wide releases this year). The only “Harry Potter” film to come anywhere near that level of acclaim was Alfonso Cuaron’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in 2004. Taking into account the film’s consistently laudy box office grosses across eight films, many would suggest that “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” could find itself the recipient of a best picture nomination as recognition for the entire series. Of course that was before the Academy decided to implement the 5% rule this spring.
Over the past two years, even this far out, it wouldn’t be hard to predict that “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” would have an excellent shot to be the 9th or 10th film on voters ballots when submitting their best picture nominees. The new 5% rule, however, changes things. It means 5% of the voters not only have to select “Deathly Hallows, Pt.2,” but they have to make it their top choice. As much as members may praise the film now, will they still want to mark it as no. 1 in January? Only 5% of the membership may seem like a small amount, but until the new process settles in its going to be very hard to predict. Especially with a genre, blockbuster franchise like “Harry Potter.”
The “Harry Potter” series has already scored 11 nominations including best original score, best cinematography, best art direction (three times) and best visual effects, but has never actually won an Oscar. Those categories seem like easy bets this upcoming year and the franchise may finally win one this time around. Where “Deathy Hallows, Pt. 2” could really make its mark, however, is in the supporting actor race.
Now, expect Warner Bros. to give series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint all their due with an appropriate campaign, but the real contenders to land an acting nomination are Alan Rickman and Ralph Fiennes.
Fiennes, a previous Academy Award nominee for “Schindler’s List” and “The English Patient,” completely disappeared under the makeup and villainousness of Voldemort. Did anyone feel sympathy for the Dark Lord at the end? Probably not, but you certainly didn’t think he was a one note evil wizard and that was mostly due to Fiennes performance. Distracting voters from his “Potter” work, however, may be his lead performance in “Coriolanus,” a modern day adaptation of Shakespeare’s play that Fiennes also directed. After debuting at the Berlin Film Festival, the drama has a prime Dec. release date to try and make some noise during awards season. It will also likely be his first priority in any personal campaigning.
Rickman, on the other hand, may finally get his due this season. Best known for his work as the villain in “Die Hard,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “Love Actually” and a genius turn in “Galaxy Quest,” Rickman is a sentimental favorite for many who has still not been nominated for Oscar. A fact that will no doubt surprise many. As Prof. Serverus Snape in the “Harry Potter” series, Rickman had the unique challenge of delivering a performance that cumulates in a “surprising” twist over a decade. Snape’s fate and function in the “Potter” universe may not have been revealed in print until 2007, but author J.K. Rowling let Rickman in on his arc much earlier in the process. It all adds up to an emotional turn even for those of us who haven’t read the more detailed books. You could even argue that moment in “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” makes everything else in the film anti-climactic. Any other actor could have failed to allow Snape’s actions to add up to something meaningful, but working with director David Yates over the past four films, Rickman makes it one of the highlights of his professional career.
Of course, Rickman and Fiennes will face some stiff competition. Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”) and Albert Brooks (“Drive”) have already received rave reviews for their work and other players such as Jim Broadbent (“The Iron Lady”), Kenneth Branagh (“My Week with Marilyn”), Philip Seymour Hoffman (“The Ides of March”) and Matt Damon (“Contagion”) will be in the running among others. Still, if the bell can be rung for Gary Oldman to finally land a best actor nod (here he’s hoping with “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”), it’s not to early to bang the drum for Rickman.
Do you think Alan Rickman deserves a nomination for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2”? Share your thoughts below.
For year-round entertainment commentary follow Gregory Ellwood on twitter @HitFixGregory.
He acted the hell out of those scenes. Really, he probably exceeded my expectations.
I have not seen the film yet (but preordered tickets for Monday) – but anyway, knowing my Potter lore, Snape would never accept a student with an “Exceeds Expectations” grade, but insist on “Outstanding”. So I hope his performance is.
That is an awesome comment and you’re right he probably deserves an Outstanding.
Alan Rickman has been great throughout all 8 movies. Ever since the first movie, I knew that he is definitely one of the best actor in the HP series and that Snape is a very interesting and influential character. I think Rickman did a very good job in potraying Snape’s character and that HP series will not became what we came to love without his outstanding contributions. Also, ever since the 7th book came out and we knew that Snape is in fact on Harry’s side, I had always wondered how Rickman would convey the depth of the emotions and love and hurt that was potrayed in the book. And the result is he definitely exceeded my expectations by far and beyond. The scene where he said “but it’s her son” was just heart-wrenching. When he hugged Lily was just really sad and filled with pain. Rickman delivered all the emotions, the pain, the hurt, the love, all of it in the best way possible and the audience can actually feel it. I think it’s the best accomplishment an actor can have – when the audience feel the emotions of the character he/she played. And for that, here’s to Rickman for an amazing job well done.
Unfortunately, Warner Bros doesn’t seem to agree. I bought a copy of the Consider Booklet for the Oscars online and when I received it today, to my SHOCK and DISGUST, Fiennes gets two whole pages devoted to him with quotes from reviews… the same reviews, EW and NY Times, that clearly praise Alan. There are so many stunning reviews for Alan but WB doesn’t care. They want Fiennes; so any hope we had for Alan is now officially dead. I hope Heyman, WB and all involved in making these decisions are paid back in full with ZERO oscar nods
Please God, let him not only get nominated, but win. His acting was so brilliant. The subtly of his expressions was so wonderful. My favorites were “you have your mother’s eyes” and “always”. There was so much passion behind his words and the way the purse of his lips just showed his anger at Dumbledore for never understanding, and for using him, God, that was just beautiful.
You hit the nail on the head! Alan deserves the Oscar – its not just this film – but 10 years of work as one character – and evolving that character into “our Snape” at the end of DH2. Hollywood – wake up!
This is a great description of his performance. He conveys so much with his expressions that he barely has to say anything at all.
I got a tattoo that says Always in honor of Professor Snape on Saturday (:
Jesus Christ, he was amazing. He got minimal screen time, but those flashback scenes did it for me. He surprised me completely. I never would have thought he could play the heart-broken, grieving character, as we constantly see him playing the bad guy. He surpassed everyone’s expectations I think. He was superb. Definitely got my vote.
Alan Rickman has been great throughout all 8 movies. Ever since the first movie, I knew that he is definitely one of the best actor in the HP series and that Snape is a very interesting and influential character. I think Rickman did a very good job in potraying Snape’s character and that HP series will not became what we came to love without his outstanding contributions. Also, ever since the 7th book came out and we knew that Snape is in fact on Harry’s side, I had always wondered how Rickman would convey the depth of the emotions and love and hurt that was potrayed in the book. And the result is he definitely exceeded my expectations by far and beyond. The scene where he said “but it’s her son” was just heart-wrenching. When he hugged Lily was just really sad and filled with pain. Rickman delivered all the emotions, the pain, the hurt, the love, all of it in the best way possible and the audience can actually feel it. I think it’s the best accomplishment an actor can have – when the audience feel the emotions of the character he/she played. And for that, here’s to Rickman for an amazing job well done.
See my post above; It clearly isn’t going to happen because according to WB’s Consider Booklet Fiennes is the best thing about the movie with 4 review quotes to Alan’s 2 and 2 pages devoted solely to Fiennes. What a total bunch of crap. Poor Alan, so unfair!
Oh yes, not only does Alan Rickman derserve a nomination but the Oscar itself. He is one of the best actors alive and absolutely brilliant in the HP series, especially in the last one. It is high time for an Oscar
Let’s support Rickman!
[www.facebook.com]
Rickman definitely deserves the nod, but awards never reflect what people actually think. So why even bother asking? It will go to some stuffy drama most likely that nobody has even seen or heard mention.
What at utterly short-sighted comment.
Lol ^, seriously. We can still support, Lean6. I don’t think it’s too early or far-fetched to say he definitely has a great chance of getting this. As it’s the last Potter film, I think the Academy will think it long overdue and just too good to ignore.
[www.facebook.com]
Page has been established for just over a week and since the Movie started and people have seen the performance it has grown quickly. Please come and join and throw your weight behind this campaign – If we can get him a nomination surely the win will be a formality.
Most definitely – ‘yes’!
Absolutely he deserves it. He was simply stunning. Being a huge fan of his, I’ve seen his other work and I’m wondering why he never got nominated for one before? He is certainly overdue for at least a nomination. But in this film, he really shone. I will begin to doubt the judging system of film entirely if he does not get one.
And yes, he deserves to win.
He so should! I’m know Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kenneth Branagh etc. will be good but they are in the kinds of movies academy voters seem to love to nominate. Rickman is great in a movie that isn’t really a vehicle for great acting, and when they showed flashbacks of Snape in the earlier movies I realised he’s always been fantastic in this role. He was never awkward or ridiculous when it would have been easy to fall into that and in the 5th, 6th and most recent movie in particular he was the most magnetic actor on screen in that pretty respectable cast. Woo Best Supporting Actor Nominee Alan Rickman!!
Snape was the highpoint of the whole HP series because of Alan Rickman. He definitely deserves not only a nomination, but also the Oscar win.
I hope so. His character was the only one that got me extremely interested during a complete decade. He has been the only reason I got trapped from the beggining to this film series (and the reason I read all the book). And I’m sure I’m not the only one who felt this.
Sure, you are not the only one. It happened the same to me.
“to early” should be “too early”
This is to Greg, who makes this mistake regularly :)
If he doesn’t win the nomination AND the Oscar, the academy is a total sham!! ALAN RICKMAN Deserves the OSCAR for his performance as SNAPE in DH 2!!
Don’t be ignorant unless you’ve seen all other contenders and aren’t just a Potter extremist.
How bout a TALENT extremist. It isn’t too early. He definitely stands a chance, and I’ve seen what Branagh, Hoffman, and Damon can do. They have to recognize (just as we do) that this is LONG overdue, just like it was last year with Colin Firth.
Absolutely. He was amazing. I tweeted “Alan Rickman, stop crying, you’re breaking my heart” during the final credits. I know that Ralph Fiennes did an excellent job, but Alan Rickman has been perfect and committed for SEVEN movies and deserves the credit.” Not to mention he actually acted trying to speak through a throat wound whereas so many other actors would support their voice well so they could be dramatic. He was brilliant!
I have always felt that Snape was the heart and soul of the HP books and Alan Rickman perfectly captured that for the movies. He did so much with very little screen time and would truly be deserving of a nomination.
Exactly! My review would be entitled “Alan Rickman steals yet another movie!” He was brilliant! I’ve always loved him, but I think he really outdid himself here. He had maybe a half hour of screen time in the final film and he walked away with it. His last two scenes had me sobbing. I always knew there was more to Snape than what was on the surface (I did not read any of the books before seeing the last film). The subtleties in his expressions, the inflections in his voice, given in very brief, fleeting moments, would make me think “Wait a minute…why did he react like that?” or “Why did he say that in that tone?” And the moments were so brief and so subtle that had my attention not been fixed on him, I would have missed it. Alan Rickman is a master of his craft. He was the reason I watched the first Harry Potter movie and he is a large part of the reason I kept coming back. I wanted to see where this complex and intriguing character was going to lead me. He was polarizing. While I really love the whole cast, and Ralph Fiennes was excellent as Voldemort, Voldemort was a pretty straight forward villain. I didn’t find him that complex or that interesting. He was a dark wizard who wanted to kill the only survivor of his killing curse. Snape, on the other hand, was amazingly complex and he had a whole other storyline that those of us who did not read the books beforehand couldn’t even imagine. And once that backstory is revealed, it opens up a whole new dimension to Snape’s character and THAT’S when you truly realize what an amazing job Rickman did with that role. He nailed it. No one else could have done it justice. Thank you, Alan Rickman, for giving me one of the best series of performances I’ve ever witnessed! Oscar should be perched on your mantle.
I agree he deserves it. His acting this whole time has made you think he truly was a bad guy and after watching this last one…., you really have to go back and watch all the films again with another perspective. How many actors can accomplish that? In the 8 movies his character has gotten better and better and I don’t think anyone else couldve pulled that off. I say give him an Oscar and one to Gary Oldman just because of how good actors they are.
This might be pushing it a bit. I mean he was good, but Oscar worthy?!
However the film does deserve all this positive review.
here’s my review [wp.me]
I cannot believe you tagged Alan Rickman on your article, but only contained a single phase â€œthe flashback sequence with Snapeâ€ in this review article (I refuse to call it a sentence). You did not even mention Alan Rickman in the article!
This film and the whole Harry Potter series is not revolved around the Trio, without Alan Rickmanâ€™s character Severus Snape, there is no Harry Potter story; without Alan Rickmanâ€™s acting, the Trio, especially Harryâ€™s acting would be much worse off.
Please give credit when credit is due.
Its incredible that an actor with so little screen time in the film can make such an impact as he does in HP7:2
I said the same thing after watching the movie, Rickman and Fiennes both have a good chance at landing an oscar nomination
Would I mind seeing him nominated? Definitely not. But will it happen? I seriously doubt it. Aside from the fact that he’s in a blockbuster (which, itself, will turn some voters off), he had very little screen time. Expect the film to earn some tech noms (Art Direction, Score, Visual Effects), but anything else would be surprising.
Yes. I hope he wins!
hell yessssss !!! =D
he surely deserves it
Alan was incredible in Hallows part 2! He has always been wonderful in the Potter series but he really stole the show in part 2! I was blown away and his performance brought me to tears. He most defiantly deserves an Oscar nomination :)
I love Rickman as Professor Snape – whenever my family was watching Harry Potter DVDs I would always tell them – ‘let me know when Professor Snape comes on’ and I’d run from whatever part of the house I was just to watch him — I love Professor Snape – very charismatic!! I loved him in my favourite Christmas movie “Love Actually” and have since Snape tried to watch any and everything Alan Rickman was in!
When he said “Now” in the Great Hall I pretty much died.
If someone from Harry Potter movies deserves Oscar it’s definitely Alan Rickman. He did so amazing job as Severus Snape. He already should have many Oscars at home!
Through the entire Harry Potter series Alan Rickman’s screen time probably doesn’t exceed half an hour. However, every second he is on the screen he steals the show. After 7 films of Snape being tight lipped and lacking in emotion, only an exceptional actor giving an exceptional performance could make the differences in character convincing in film 8. Rickman is an exceptional actor and he gave an exceptional performance. If that doesn’t warrant an oscar nomination then nothing does in my opinion.
Holy crap, YES!! He has always done outstanding work but that one part in HO Deathly Hallows 2 was as emotionally wrenching as anything Oscar has already visited.
I’d campaign myself for a win for him – at LEAST a nomination! Have already started a FaceBook page to gather support!
He has become one of my most favorite actors after seeing him act in the HP series. The complexity of his character is mesmerizing. My favorite moment? When he asked Harry to look into his eyes so that he could see Lily’s eyes one last time. Absolutely touching…I cried hard in the theater then.
Rickman is the best !
I believe the final chapter of the Harry Potter saga has Oscar written all over it. Those who think the contrary do not really understand the inner workings of the Academy. This next year the Academy will be rewarding the Harry Potter Franchise as a whole, in the same way it waited for the last installment of The Lord Of The Rings to present the best picture Award to The Return of The King. The Oscars love success stories and this is one of a kind; and they also love setting new records like, for instance, having two British productions win the award for best picture two years in a row (this will happen if Deathly Hallows part two actually wins, since last year’s winner was The King’s Speech). I predict the last Harry Potter film will swipe with every possible technical award: special effects, cinematography, editing, sound, sound effects, and maybe original score and adapted screenplay; I will also believe that there will be a couple of secondary actor nods that will surprise many. It will most likely win best picture, but the director may or may not get a nomination. Terence Mallick will probably win for The Tree of Life, and everybody will be happy.
This might sound extreme to some, Alan Rickman’s portrayal of Severus Snape was the best thing in the entire movie series. It was him who turned me into a HP-fan, after accidentally seeing two movies on TV. Nothing has changed since then, if you don’t cry during the last movie when watching his scenes, there is something wrong with you. He most certainly deserves an Oscar, no matter how “commercial” or “mainstream” HP is in some people’s mind. He is one of the greatest actors on earth, and his performance here – and throughout the entire series – was truly outstanding. If the Academy fails to see this, it is their loss.
It shouldn’t even be a question of whether or not he should. There wasn’t a dry eye in the theater during his scenes.
Alan rickman definitely deserves this!! I love him especially when he did the memory scene!! It made me cry to think about how he really loved lily, but she didnt like the fact that he was in slytherin… :,,( but it was an ” oh my gosh that is such brilliant acting” kind of cry
You bet I think Rickman should get an Oscar! I have never in my life seen an actor who so perfectly achieved the portrayal of a character. Snape was the man we all loved to hate, and yet you could sense something deeper in the character, a mystery that ultimately proved him not only a good man, but a great one. Rickman’s phrasing of every sentence was sheer genius, and we all hung on Every. Single. Word. Bravo to a remarkable performance. Even in Real Life, he became a double agent of sorts, keeping Rowling’s secret from everyone, lest he spoil the reading of each book. Bravo, Alan Rickman. Superb job!
YES! Give It to Alan!
I don’t know; someone’s got to get this man *some* kind of award. I was convinced he couldn’t display that kind of emotion, but I got a pleasant (but also heart-wrenching and sob-inducing) surprise.
Alan Rickman’s performance in DH2 can have no competition for the Oscar! He has deserved it for years, and this is his best performance on screen yet. NOBODY else could have delivered such subutly and heart wrenching moments. It is 48 hours since I saw the movie and I can’t get his scenes out of my mind.
[www.facebook.com]
Alan Rickman’s performance in each of his scenes was scene-stealing, emotional, and mesmerizing. From the scene in which he bellowed for Harry to the scene in which he poured out his soul and love for Lily, his voice and demeanor grabbed your attention, allowing you to feel his deep torment and pain as if you were standing only inches from him. HE NOT ONLY SHOULD BE NOMINATED FOR AN OSCAR, HE SHOULD RIGHTLY WIN!
I haven’t read the books so when I saw the film last night I was so shocked at the twist and taken by both Alan Rickman’s performance and J.K Rowling’s genial character creation of Snape that I could not sleep properly all night. I spent the whole of today with a dull ache in my chest, my heart filled with genuine pity and grief for Snape and I could not shake it off. It is the most powerful performance I have seen in a very long while and Rickman desreves an Oscar nomination at the absolute least.
Alan Rickman deserves not only to be nominated but also to win. His performance in the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was the best in the whole series and it is about time he is regonised as the amazing actor he is.
3 days after watching the movie and I still can’t get out of my mind some of his deep looks… and two phrases whispered by him: “You have your mother’s eyes” and “expecto patronum”. Unforgetable and tearful…
Stumbled upon a site [hpnext.com], where already tell about the creation of eight books about Harry Potter
I really hope that he wins. Even having read the book and knowing what was going to happen, his performance had me in tears. Absolutely brilliant portrayal of Snape.
Just sent a note to him via fast note; would be nice if others could/would too. Somehow, in interviews I have watched, it seems he wants to put a little distance between himself and the HP series. I hope he will come to appreciate how his brilliant acting has swept so many of us along with the series. I read the books b/c our son is such a fan of them, but have loved the movies b/c of Alan Rickman. Thank you Alan Rickman.
I agree- his performance was nothing short of breathtaking. I still don’t like Snape, but I can feel sorry for him.
I have to ask though, is Rickman ill? At the premiere and in the film, he had the particular swelling in the face that we associate with prednisone, which is not something taken lightly. Certainly gave me pause.
I believe I heard that he suffers from an old back injury which he acquired during the filming of Dogma when he had to wear those heavy wings. Perhaps he takes medication for that, I don’t know. Be that as it may, I thought he looked good, especially at the New York premiere.
Yes Alan Rickman deserves it! I love good drama films here and there, but sometimes it isn’t a drama where you find the greatest performance of the year.
I personally would have liked to have seen Emma Watson nominated for “Part 1” last winter…oh well…however, Alan Rickman deserves this!!
After watching the early Harry Potter films, I had become an Alan Rickman fan and watched many of his other films including Sense & Sensibility, Love Actually, Snow Cake (he was excellent in that), Die Hard, Robin Hood, Bottle Shock, and many more.
However, his performance in HP7p2 was just phenomenal. For him to bring to a character who, on the surface just seems mean and bitter, such profound emotions that we actually feel sorry for him (who really felt sorry for Snape throughout the previous movies?) is an outstanding feat. HP series may seem like young adult movies, but the depth that Alan Rickman brought to Severus Snape is not only worthy of an Oscar nomination, but of a win.
The part in the movie where he says to Harry, “You have your mother’s eyes” makes you not only shed some tears, but wonder whether if Snape came through it all, if he and Harry would have had a reconciled relationship since it seemed, at the end, they had come to really understand each other.
As superb as the other adult actors are in HP (Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltraine, to name a few), Alan Rickman’s performance in the last installment just blew everybody out of the water.
Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) says, “I will not forget Alan Rickman’s performance in this last film. It is, in my opinion, the best performance of the entire series of everyone… He was brilliant… I will never forget it.”
Alan Rickman is an amazing actor and as trivial as Harry Potter may sound, I believe his performance as Snape in the final installment was his best yet and he absolutely deserves an Oscar for it.
Rickman was magnificent and deserves an Oscar for bringing it all home.