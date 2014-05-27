All Hail This Jenga-Playing Cat

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You would think a cat couldn't handle the hand-eye precision required of Jenga, the celebrated Hasbro game where players try to reposition wooden blocks in a shaky tower without knocking it over, but that's where cats have you beat. They are Jenga-ready. They love Jenga. And because there's still no Monopoly token of a cat (and there is one of a damn dog), cats have banded together to take over another beloved game. Let's let them have it. You go, Jenga cats.

