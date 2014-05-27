All Hail This Jenga-Playing Cat

#Cats
05.27.14 4 years ago

You would think a cat couldn't handle the hand-eye precision required of Jenga, the celebrated Hasbro game where players try to reposition wooden blocks in a shaky tower without knocking it over, but that's where cats have you beat. They are Jenga-ready. They love Jenga. And because there's still no Monopoly token of a cat (and there is one of a damn dog), cats have banded together to take over another beloved game. Let's let them have it. You go, Jenga cats.

(via Gawker)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGScat jengaCatsJENGA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP