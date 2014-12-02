Allison Williams: Hate-watchers won't enjoy “Peter Pan Live!”

The cast of this year”s NBC live musical is well aware of the snarky hatewatching that greeted last year”s “Sound of Music Live!”” Hate-watching is a thing,” says Williams. “It”s a whole way of watching something, and it”s not an audience that”s natural to a non-cynical performance. Peter Pan, you cannot watch cynically. If you do, you”re going to hate it, no question. It falls apart instantly.” PLUS: Christopher Walken likens “Peter Pan Live!” to playing in a football game.

Bill Cosby sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the ’70s

Judy Huth, now 55, claims she was molested by Cosby at the Playboy Mansion in 1974.

Check out pics from Lifetime”s Whitney Houston biopic

Does it look as bad as “Aaliyah: Princess of R&B”?

Did Stephen Colbert know he was quoting a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” star”s tweet?

In his “Star Wars” lightsaber rant, Colbert showed a tweet from Bill Corbett, who happens to be a comedian known for sarcasm and satire.

NBC”s “Mr. Robinson” taps Brandon T. Jackson to play Craig Robinson”s younger brother

Jackson will play the guitarist for Robinson”s band Nasty Delicious in the comedy in which Robinson rocks out at night while teaching during the day.

Are “annoying bearded gingers” sitcom-killers?

“Mulaney” has one, and so did “Mixology” and “A to Z.” But what about “Modern Family”?

“Homeland”s” Thanksgiving Weekend hiatus left some fans worried

Showtime”s CEO was reportedly inundated by “Homeland” fans while dining out Monday, while Katie Couric tweeted on Sunday night: “Help! I can”t find Homeland! Anyone on Time Warner in NYC? #bummer.” and “It's so good this season. Don't miss Brody a bit. # sorrybro“

About “The Flash”s” surprise

Tuesday”s key scene will lead to an episode that”s “going to be explosive,” says exec producer Andrew Kreisberg.

“The Wire” fans are divided over the HD remastering

How much of the original show will be cropped out?

Check out Michelle Forbes in leather as Retro Girl

She”s starring in “Powers,” PlayStation”s first original series.

“Operation Repo” star helps end a televised police chase

Lou Pizarro helped pin a suspected car thief to a fence with his red pickup truck.

For a $10 donation, Jon Stewart will interview you on “The Daily Show”

Stewart is hosting a raffle in support of veterans.

“The Following” adds Gbenga Akinnagbe

“The Wire” and “24: Live Another Day” alum will join the show”s FBI Hostage Rescue Team.

What kind of Muppet are you?

According to Muppet Theory, every human can either be categorized as a Chaos Muppet or an Order Muppet. PLUS: “Sesame Street”s” Count counts pi to 10,000 places.

Why female-centric sex scenes are all the rage on TV

The decline of the male antihero – whose sexual tastes tended to all be the same – has paved the way for more diverse TV shows and, as a result, more diverse and female-oriented sex scenes.

“Sleepy Hollow” casts Steven Weber as Thomas Jefferson

It”s the latest guest-starring role for the former “Wings” star.

“The Vampire Diaries” boss pens an obituary for Katherine Pierce

Julie Plec”s “fauxbituary” begins: “After five hundred years of running, Katherine Pierce, the ultimate mean girl and quintessential survivor, died at the hands of her former love, Stefan Salvatore. She is survived by no one.”

Guillermo Del Toro will be more hands-on with “The Strain” for Season 2

The director admits there was a “very steep learning curve in a way” for Season 1.

See a preview of Fred Armisen and Jerry Seinfeld in Portland

Here”s the trailer for the next episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” PLUS: Armisen appears in a B-52 star”s video, and why is Seinfeld spending a lot of time with Miranda Sings?

“Arrow” bringing back a major villain

Manu Bennett will be back for the 14th episode of the season.

Tony Goldwyn: “Scandal” phone sex scenes are harder than regular sex scenes

“Doing phone sex was actually harder,” he says. “In a regular sex scene it”s all so weird and ridiculous and you have this other person you”re with.” But, he adds, during the phone sex scene “it was just me alone (with a) phone actually having phone sex. And just the crew watching me.”

On NPR, Gillian Jacobs is an angel and Nick Offerman is the devil

Check out the respective “Community” and “Parks and Rec” stars, animated.

Peek inside “The Mindy Project” closet

Meet Salvador Perez, head costume designer for “Mindy.”

Is Kathy Griffin too outrageous for “Fashion Police”?

Griffin is the perfect person to replace Joan Rivers, but she has a tendency to go too far.

Amy Sedaris gives birth to a giant worm on Adult Swim

Here”s a scene from the premiere of “The Heart, She Holler.” PLUS: Check out Paul Scheer”s Adult Swim infomercial starring Ray Wise.

“Chicago Fire” goes for humor on its Facebook page

The pictures and captions on the show”s Facebook stand in stark contract to its dramatic content.

Arby”s new ad features only a glass of Pepsi

The fast food chain forgot to feature Pepsi in an ad, as it”s required to do, so it made this ad as an apology.

British “Black Mirror” creator explains that not all great UK shows are from the BBC

Charlie Brooker tweets: “Charmed several of you Americans seem to be discovering Black Mirror now it”s on US Netflix. But *ahem* it”s not a BBC show. It”s Channel 4.”

“Broad City” star draws a “Broad City” map

Here”s Abbi Jacobson”s take on her Comedy Central”s shows NYC locations.

Which TV writers” rooms have the best Twitter accounts?

Here”s highlighting the best, including “Gotham”s” and “Scandal”s” TV writer room Twitter accounts.

Lisa Vanderpump is launching a home decor line

The “Real Housewives” star is done opening restaurants.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi celebrate their 10th anniversary

They have been together since Dec. 1, 2004.

Bravo”s “Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce” is the TV equivalent of a great Beach read

Bravo”s first scripted series, starring Lisa Edelstein, “is such a canny and on-brand addition to its reality show slate,” says Willa Paskin, adding that it “unabashedly pillages and riffs on all sorts of clichés, but it does so with an appealing knowingness.” PLUS: It”s a more grounded “Sex and the City,” it is smartly acted and crisply written, Lisa Edelstein is exceptional – outstanding in every scene, the first two episodes are surprisingly entertaining, showrunner Marti Noxon calls it her best TV experience since “Buffy,” and Lisa Edelstein says she”s not playing the author of the book the show is based on.