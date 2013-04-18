Amazon’s new ‘Zombieland’ series trailer feels oddly familiar: Watch

“Zombieland” is coming back from the dead.

Amazon has released the first trailer for the online series based on the film of the same name.

The trailer seems to be aimed at audiences who missed 2009’s “Zombieland,” from director Ruben Fleischer (“Gangster Squad”). It repeats some of the film’s “rules” to surviving a zombie outbreak, and even uses some of the same gags from the film’s original trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A huge part of what made “Zombieland” an unexpected hit was the film’s ace cast, namely Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. You won’t find them here however, as all-new performers have been cast in their roles.

What you will find are plenty of tired zombie-related gags, very cheap-looking apocalyptic imagery, and colorful gore.

What’s more promising for fans of the film, however, is that the series is being written by writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the film.

“Zombieland” is the first original series to be offered on Amazon.com, who are hoping to compete with such other Internet outlets as Netflix and Hulu.

The full pilot will be streamed for free at Amazon Instant, although right now that pages only features a “Coming Soon” announcement.

What do you think of the trailer?