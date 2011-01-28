Animal Collective’s Panda Bear announces new album, reveals cover

Back last summer, Panda Bear announced he’d start releasing individual singles with hopes that one day they’d combine into one full-length.

Those hopes will come to fruition this spring, via the Animal Collective member’s own label Paw Tracks.

“Tomboy” will drop on April 12 this year, right in time for the 2011 Record Store Day on April 16 (circle that date with a big red marker with me, nerds). That would be the album cover to the left.

So far, Panda Bear has dropped 7″ records via Fat Cat, Domino, Paw Tracks and, soon, Kompakt. Those tracks will get a makeover from producer Sonic Boom for the album, while the album of course will be the source of a few new ones as well.

Panda Bear — aka Noah Lennox — last released a full-length in 2007. His band, in the meantime, released breakthrough “Merriweather Post Pavilion” in 2009 and, of course, made their way to the 2010 Sundance Film Festival to premiere “Oddsac,” their musical film project with Danny Perez.

Read my interview with the band here.

“Recorded at his studio in Lisbon, ‘Tomboy’ sees Lennox stepping away from the sample-based parameters of his previous record and incorporating more guitar and synthesizer. Still prevalent, though, is the interest in texture that made Person Pitch such a dense record; crashing waves and cheering crowds bounce against the gurgling arpeggios and give the tracks an immense sense of space,” reads a release on the record. Super.

Click the link at the top to get a listen of “Slow Motion,” which dropped last July.

Here is the tracklist for “Tomboy”:

1 You Can Count on Me

2 Tomboy

3 Slow Motion

4 Surfer’s Hymn

5 Last Night at The Jetty

6 Drone

7 Alsatian Darn

8 Scheherezade

9 Friendship Bracelet

10 Afterburner

11 Benfica