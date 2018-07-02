Marvel

POTENTIAL AVENGERS 4 SPOILERS. READ AT YOUR OWN RISK. NO, SERIOUSLY.

Just before Avengers: Infinity War‘s late April release, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige told IGN that fan speculation about the mysterious Avengers 4 title had “gotten entirely out of hand.” He’s not wrong either, because ever since Thanos’ infamous “snap” at the end of the latest superhero spectacular, audiences and critics alike have been poring over what the 2019 followup’s spoilery title may be. And thanks to the film’s cinematographer, Trent Opaloch, another hearty helping of fuel has been added to this already blustering fire.

According to Esquire, fans noticed over the weekend that Opaloch — who served as Joe and Anthony Russo’s cinematographer on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War — had added a new entry to his online resume for Avengers 4. Instead of writing “Avengers 4,” however, he had written Avengers: End Game. Opaloch has since changed the entry. Even so, this possible title might not mean anything to general audiences, but to the more ardent Marvel fans who subscribe to a particular theory involving Doctor Strange’s actions in Infinity War, it means a great deal.

Just before the Sorcerer Supreme disappears following Thanos’ snap, he tells Tony Stark “there was no other way” and adds, “We’re in the end game now.” Meanwhile, just before their fight with the purple villain on Titan, Strange used the Eye of Agamotto (i.e. the time stone) to preview all of the possible outcomes of the coming battle in the hopes of determining the right course of action. Apparently, so goes the theory, Strange used this opportunity to warns others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Thanos’ coming genocide so that they could plan accordingly.

Of course, no one outside of Marvel Studios will know if Strange actually did anything until Avengers 4 hits theaters May 3rd, 2019. And as the Russo brothers told Uproxx shortly after Infinity War‘s release, the title of the film is not based on a line of dialogue from its immediate predecessor. So ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

(Via Esquire)