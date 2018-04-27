Marvel

[Light spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War]

Before Anthony and Joe Russo got involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they were best known for directing episodes of Community (including all-timers “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” for Joe and “Basic Rocket Science” for Anthony) and Arrested Development. The brothers have slipped references and actors from both sitcoms into their Marvel movies, including Danny Pudi in Captain America: The Winter Solider and Jim Rash in Captain America: Civil War, while the Bluth stair car (“You’re gonna get some hop-ons”) also popped up in Civil War. There was also an Arrested easter egg in Avengers: Infinity War, but you had to look closely (or read an article like this one) to see it.

About midway through the film, the Guardians of the Galaxy — well, Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis; Rocket and Groot are off doing their own thing — visit Knowhere to stop Thanos from retrieving the Reality Stone. Among the various doodads in the Collector’s, well, collection is a certain blue-painted Never Nude. No, not Nebula, but “analrapist” Tobias Fünke (you can see it here). It’s a nice nod to one of the greatest shows ever, one that helped the Russos get to where they are today, and even better: it’s not Howard the Duck.

(Via Esquire)