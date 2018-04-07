Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whoever is chief of staff for Wakanda’s tourism department needs a colossal raise. (Or to be fired immediately because Wakanda is in the opposite of the tourist biz.) Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther has proven more popular than blankets and bl*wjobs in 2018 with an obscene box office haul to show for it and a heightened level of critical acclaim seldom seen for superhero fare. The latest TV spot for the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War recognizes the might of Wakanda and we’ve been treated to a bit of a visit there as the superhero combo offering looms on the tentpole movie scene.

Cramming a lot of heroes, symbols of doom and a Starbucks joke into a tidy sixty-second spot, the latest ad features a key reunion and (more importantly) T’Challa and the Wakandan people preparing for battle against Thanos (who doesn’t look quite as Bruce Willis-y in this promo) and his wave of death.

“Today we don’t fight for one life, we fight for all of them,” declares T’Challa as is on brand for his style of leadership.

As is the case with the bulk of Avengers: Infinity War visuals, there’s quite a bit to unpack if that’s your cup of tea. We’ll have a much better idea of how this showdown goes down when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.