‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Already Breaking Box Office Records

MARVEL

Even before Avengers: Infinity War came out, it was a financial success, having sold more pre-sale tickets than the last seven Marvel movies combined. But now that the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed superhero epic is here, it’s time for the real money to start rolling in. Infinity War brought in $39 million during Thursday night previews, which is the most for any Marvel movie ever, and the fourth highest overall. That’s part of an expected $225 million-$233 million opening weekend, one of only six films to ever debut to $200 million-plus.

I’m guessing Disney is happy with their investment.

Disney will be the first studio to cross $1 billion at the domestic box office this year, thanks to both Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War… The Burbank, California-based studio will set a new industry record in regards to crossing the $1 billion threshold faster than any other Hollywood studio. There’s a very good chance Disney crosses $1 billion by EOD today, in which case it will have taken them 117 days to reach that feat. (Via)

The current record is 128 days, which was set by… Disney.

In addition to its domestic start, the film has now brought in $95 million in its first two days in international release from 43 markets led by South Korea with $11.4 million. Looking at yesterday’s new openers, Brazil led the way with a record $4.8 million, the largest opening day in the market ever, the UK delivered the largest MCU opening day with $8.9 million and Infinity War brought in $3.2 million in Germany, the highest superhero opening day of all-time in that market. (Via)

There are many other records in the running, too. Stay tuned over the weekend.

(Via Deadline and Box Office Mojo)