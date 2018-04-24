‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Early Screening Reactions (And A New Clip) Have Arrived

04.24.18

Avengers: Infinity War premiered Monday night in Los Angeles, and lucky so-and-sos who got to see the movie early posted their reactions to social media overnight. Some of the film’s stars (Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany, Pom Klementieff, and Tom Holland) also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to premiere the clip above, in which Bruce Banner tries to explain Thanos to Tony Stark while in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. The clip reveals the Marvel universe has a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor named after Tony Stark. Critics who saw the movie last night seemed to like it more than Doctor Strange likes Tony Stark’s ice cream flavor.

Not all of the reviews were real, because some people just want to watch the world burn. Of all the fake reviews, this was the only one to make me laugh:

Now for the real reviews (sans any spoilers). We’ll start with the general raves:

