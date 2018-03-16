The second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has finally arrived. The record-breaking, viewed-over-150-million-times first trailer was released way back in November, and some fans have been begging for a second trailer since. We mean literally begging, using an emoticon that the directors of the movie (Joe and Anthony Russo) used jokingly on Wednesday to hint at the second trailer’s release:

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER INFINITY ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 14, 2018

Yes. GIVE.

With Avengers: Infinity War opening at a new, sooner release date of April 27th, it was about time a second trailer was released. Along with today’s trailer release, new interviews with the directors and stars are being published, and some of those interviews contain new details.