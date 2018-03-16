The second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has finally arrived. The record-breaking, viewed-over-150-million-times first trailer was released way back in November, and some fans have been begging for a second trailer since. We mean literally begging, using an emoticon that the directors of the movie (Joe and Anthony Russo) used jokingly on Wednesday to hint at the second trailer’s release:
Yes. GIVE.
With Avengers: Infinity War opening at a new, sooner release date of April 27th, it was about time a second trailer was released. Along with today’s trailer release, new interviews with the directors and stars are being published, and some of those interviews contain new details.
that warm feeling as the hype washes over you
Great to see Thanos actually wearing his damn helmet. He looks stupid without it.
And why is Spidey not wearing his mask? Are we just not doing secret identities anymore?
Sadly that’s not new. Remember in Spider-Man 2, he unmasked in front of a whole train
I got a google alert for “2 Days in the Valley” for this???