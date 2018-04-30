Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War broke all sorts of records with its opening weekend, and it’s remarkable how Marvel continues to top itself without generating an iota of audience fatigue, which presents a welcome opportunity to dissect (and debate) the film’s contents after release.

By its very nature, a post like this is guaranteed to contain rampant spoilers of the newest Marvel movie. Yet now that the dust has sort-of settled after that shocking ending (albeit one that still didn’t inhibit laughter due to fitting dialogue in the post-credits scene), it’s time to pick apart the differences between the film’s first trailer (and its followup) and the actual movie. The results are rather exhaustive, but here are several of the bigger moments.

Let’s start with the most prominent instance …

The Battle Charge Of The Heroes

Marvel

This particular moment of the trailer ended up becoming a screencapture that dominated the lead-up to the film’s release. And with good reason — the sight of all these heroes, led by Captain America, promised the ultimate climactic battle in Wakanda. Yet there are some differences in how this scene played out onscreen. Not only were these characters shown charging at their adversaries in different terrain (the middle of a field, not while leaving a forest), but the Hulk never fully materialized in this film, despite Bruce Banner trying his hardest to bring out the green guy.

Thor’s Introduction To The Guardians

Marvel

The first trailer sees the still-eyepatched Thor meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy (and Mantis) while asking, “Who the hell are you guys?” In the film, however, the shot doesn’t show the Guardians in a friendly manner with Mantis waving. Instead, they’re taking defensive stances with Star-Lord pointing a gun at the God of Thunder.

Bruce Banner’s Hulkbuster Armor Debut

Marvel

While the Hulkbuster armor appeared seemingly out of nowhere in Wakanda, a trailer moment teases its existence as Bruce Banner’s prepping it for battle. In the film, it would have been an unnecessary moment and, in fact, likely would have lessened the effect of the Hulkbuster’s arrival during combat. Also, trailers make this look like a moment where Black Widow makes googly eyes at Banner, as if this is the instant when they reunite after years apart.

Marvel

The two do, in fact, have a “googly-eyed reunion” in the film. However, this occurs while surrounded by other characters, who uncomfortably note the “awkward” nature of the situation. (Note: The film also takes time to make comment on both Cap’s beard and Thor’s haircut but completely ignores Black Widow’s new blonde mane, although we can guess that she abandoned her red locks while going undercover after the Civil War ending.)