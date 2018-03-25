The Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spots Make Spider-Man Official And Show The Vision At His ‘End’

03.24.18

Avengers: Infinity War is now the main focus for Marvel at the box office in the wake of Black Panther‘s amazing success. Now instead of dropping teases at conventions and keeping normal fans in the dark, Marvel will soon drown us all in Infinity War content and commercials in the push to April 27th. There’s where these two new spots come in, giving us a few new looks at the Avengers in action and some of the small moments between characters.

We get to see The Hulk in rage form on what seems like Thor’s ship from the end of Thor: Ragnarok, meaning he will get to face-off with Thanos or his minions with bad results. Then there are a few short clips of action before Tony Stark finally gives Peter Parker what he wants and makes Spider-Man an official Avenger. It’s about as official as it probably gets for the Marvel characters, especially when the universe hangs in the balance. The second clip is more of the same, but the interesting standout moment comes with The Vision.

