Avril Lavigne confirms move from RCA to L.A. Reid’s Epic Records

“I am now on Epic Records and finally working with LA Reid again (he signed me when I was 15) re-inspired :)” reads the message on Avril Lavigne’s Facebook page, thereby confirming to her fans (though she did mention the label move previously in a radio interview last month with Montreal’s 92.5 THE BEAT) that she was leaving RCA to work with her old producer/mentor, who became the head of the Epic label in July of this year.
The move can at least partially (if not wholly) be attributed to the poor sales performance of Lavigne’s last album “Goodbye Lullaby”, which – thanks to the failure of the set’s singles to pick up steam on pop radio – as of last month had sold “only” 277,000 copies since its release in March (a huge drop from her three previous LPs). To give a better sense of the pop songstress’ waning popularity in the States, “Lullaby” has sold roughly 100,000 more copies in Japan than it has here in the U.S., a disparity I imagine would make even the likes of Jennifer Love Hewitt shudder.
Clearly the pop star is hoping to recapture the magic that catapulted her first two albums (boasting combined sales of nearly 30 million copies worldwide) to astronomical success under the stewardship of Reid’s Arista Records, where he served as label president from 2000-2004 before being pushed out. The following year Arista was merged with RCA Music Group’s J Records, thereby making it an operational arm of RCA, under which Lavigne’s last two albums – “Lullaby” and 2007’s platinum-certified “The Best Damn Thing” – were released (believe me when I tell you that’s the simplified version).
Now, if you listen to the BEAT radio interview (just try to ignore the typically ass-kissy DJ if you can), it’s clear that Reid’s departure succeeded in sending poor Avril into a soul-crushing creative tailspin the likes of which I can’t quite wrap my head around.
Moral of the story: when you’re feeling lost and alone in the great wilderness of fame (and declining sales), run back home to Daddy as quick as you can.
Lavigne is currently prepping her as-yet-untitled fifth album.
More like RCA pushed Goodbye Lullaby back two years past its original release date, forced her to record singles with Max Martin that didn’t represent the album or feel that she originally intended which was self written songs. Because Avril wasn’t making the dance album they wanted they basically gave her crap for promotion. The funny thing is, not that she is on Epic, and has a single that represents the album the sales and been boosted for the album and Epic has given Wish You Were Here more promotion than anything RCA even gave Goodbye Lullaby. In the coming weeks she is performing at Macy’s, on Regis and Kelly, Rachel Ray, the Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony, the national tree lighting ceremony and apparently many more performances on the way like someting on the X-Factor, which once again RCA failed to give her any promo. RCA also made Avril compromise her original acoustic, self written and half self produced album for tracks like What The Hell, Smile, Wish You Were Here, and I Love You. They ignored fan favorites like Push, Everybody Hurts, Not Enough and Stop Standing there and in the end screwed Avril over. I hate RCA and I am so glad she is with L.A Reid which she was forced to leave after Arista folded and was then merged into RCA 2004. To the writer of this article, at least post all the facts and not your one sided view on Avril.
Anthony your comment says it all. Avril is without doubt the best artist today in music, but when you have a company that went downhill and does nothing for its artists, but try to control them and and give them grief and no support when their records come out you need something better. Glad Avril is still rocking and glad she is back with L. A. Reid.
This loser should quit. Nobody listens her.. She sucks