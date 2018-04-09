The ‘Batgirl’ Movie Gets A New Writer With ‘Bumblebee’ Scribe Christina Hodson

Less than two months after writer and director Joss Whedon departed the project after admitting he couldn’t crack the story, screenwriter Christina Hodson has been tapped to script the previously announced Batgirl movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hodson will now be now tasked with bringing the story of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Batman’s famous ally Commissioner Jim Gordon, to life on the big screen.

If Hodson’s name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s currently attached to the upcoming Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee, which she wrote after joining the franchise reboot’s massive writer’s room in 2015. She also helped develop the story for the DC Comics and Warner Bros. project Birds of Prey, based on a popular all-female team of various heroes and anti-heroes. That particular film has garnered a great deal of attention from executives and fans alike due to the popularity of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

Per THR, Hodson’s experience with the latter project suggests that her previous experience with the Batgirl character might be why the studio ultimately turned to her following Whedon’s departure. Seeing as how she is still writing the film, which is therefore still deep within the preproduction phase, only time will tell. After all, both it and the previously announced Green Lantern Corps adaptation are still on the Warner Bros. slate of upcoming DC Comics films despite Justice League‘s poor critical and box office performances, so who knows?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

