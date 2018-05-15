Donald Glover Suggested One Of The Funniest Jokes In ‘Black Panther’

Black Panther is not only Marvel’s most diverse movie — it’s also their funniest. Shuri alone is a fountain of one-liners, including, “Great, another broken white boy for us to fix,” “Don’t scare me like that, colonizer,” and of course, “The real question is, what’re thooooooooooooooose?” She’s the much-needed comic relief in otherwise tense scenes, like when Zuri asks if T’Challa has challengers to the throne, and Shuri, his sister, raises her hand. She has no plans to face him in combat, however. Shuri’s just annoyed. “This corset is really uncomfortable,” she complains, “so can we all wrap this up and go home?”

That’s a really good joke, and according to director Ryan Coogler on Black Panther‘s DVD audio commentary, it was suggested by Donald Glover. The Atlanta creator and his brother Stephen are thanked in the end credits for doing some punch-up work. “Donald and Stephen actually gave me notes on a draft,” Coogler said. “They came in and read — came in and took a day, they were really busy — they took a day and read the draft… this was right before we started the shoot. They had some cool insight.” It’s unclear if Shuri’s fake-out is their only contribution, but even if it is, they provided one of the best moments in a potentially Oscar-winning film. Not too shabby for a day’s work.

Donald Glover isn’t having a great month — he’s having an amazing year.

