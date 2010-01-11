Confirmed: ‘Spider-Man 4’ dead as franchise will be rebooted without Tobey Maguire

Update 3:30 PM PST: Here’s the official word from Sony, confirming the story:
Culver City, CA (January 11, 2010) — Peter Parker is going back to high school when the next Spider-Man hits theaters in the summer of 2012.
Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios announced today they are moving forward with a film based on a script by James Vanderbilt that focuses on a teenager dealing with both contemporary human problems and amazing super-human crises.
The new chapter in the Spider-Man franchise produced by Columbia, Marvel Studios and Avi Arad and Laura Ziskin, will have a new cast and filmmaking team. Spider-Man 4 was to have been released in 2011, but had not yet gone into production.
“A decade ago we set out on this journey with Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire and together we made three Spider-Man films that set a new bar for the genre. When we began, no one ever imagined that we would make history at the box-office and now we have a rare opportunity to make history once again with this franchise. Peter Parker as an ordinary young adult grappling with extraordinary powers has always been the foundation that has made this character so timeless and compelling for generations of fans. We”re very excited about the creative possibilities that come from returning to Peter’s roots and we look forward to working once again with Marvel Studios, Avi Arad and Laura Ziskin on this new beginning,” said Amy Pascal, co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
“Working on the Spider-Man movies was the experience of a lifetime for me. While we were looking forward to doing a fourth one together, the studio and Marvel have a unique opportunity to take the franchise in a new direction, and I know they will do a terrific job,” said Sam Raimi.
“We have had a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration and friendship with Sam and Tobey and they have given us their best for the better part of the last decade.This is a bittersweet moment for us because while it is hard to imagine Spider-Man in anyone else”s hands, I know that this was a day that was inevitable,” said Matt Tolmach, president of Columbia Pictures, who has served as the studio”s chief production executive since the beginning of the franchise. “Now everything begins anew, and that”s got us all tremendously excited about what comes next. Under the continuing supervision of Avi and Laura, we have a clear vision for the future of Spider-Man and can”t wait to share this exciting new direction with audiences in 2012.”
“Spider-Man will always be an important franchise for Sony Pictures and a fresh start like this is a responsibility that we all take very seriously,” said Michael Lynton, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures. “We have always believed that story comes first and story guides the direction of these films. As we move onto the next chapter, we will stay true to that principle and will do so with the highest respect for the source material and the fans and moviegoers who deserve nothing but the best when it comes to bringing these stories and characters to life on the big screen.”
The studio will have more news about Spider-Man in 2012 in the coming weeks as it prepares for production of the film.
And our original story, beginning here:
In a move that surprises absolutely no one who has been paying attention to recent developments, Sony has decided to simply reboot the “Spider-Man” franchise rather than continue to wrangle with Sam Raimi over creative choices on a “Spider-Man 4.”
For many fans of the character, this is the best possible news. Although the “Spider-Man” franchise so far has been wildly successful on a financial level and many people feel that “Spider-Man 2” in particular is an above-average example of superhero cinema, there has always been a vocal percentage of fandom that felt that Raimi and his collaborators missed in their take on the character.
The idea of Jamie Vanderbilt starting from scratch is exciting, because it opens up every single choice that’s been made so far to reconsideration. Personally, I hope that the Brian Bendis take on “Ultimate Spider-Man” is used as a template this time around. As much as I enjoyed elements of Raimi’s films, I think he missed my favorite thing about the character completely, and that’s the sense of humor. Bendis is probably the best modern-era Spider-Man writer precisely because he knows that Peter Parker uses his own overdrive sarcasm as one more defense mechanism, enraging his enemies by mocking them to their faces. There was a moment involving the Kingpin in one of the Bendis issues that made me laugh so hard I had to stop reading, and there’s nothing like that in any of the Raimi films.
Mike Fleming, who just left Variety to join Nikki Finke’s Deadline site, broke the story today officially, and I suspect the studio will confirm very soon. It sounds like they’re now planning to move quickly so they can still make Summer 2011, and if that’s the case, they’ll have to start casting immediately.
One question is how much participation, if any, Marvel will have in steering this new reboot. They’re building a persuasive Marvel universe on film, and if there’s ever been an opportunity to create a link between the Sony Spider-Man world and the world that Marvel is weaving with films like “Iron Man” and “Thor,” this would be that moment.
Also, I would be willing to bet money that one of the major announcements we’ll here in the days ahead is that the new “Spider-Man” will be shot with a 3D release in mind. It’s both inevitable and sort of brilliant. Web-swinging through the canyons of New York in 3D will be an experience audiences will willingly pay for again and again if they pull it off convincingly.
I’m sorry for Tobey Maguire, who certainly worked his butt off as Spider-Man, but he’s benefited enormously from his starring role in the mega-franchise, and I suspect he’ll be just fine in a post-“Spider-Man” world. The real question now is who they hire to direct and who’s going to be suiting up as the Webhead this time around. It’s going to be exciting to see this new take on the beloved character come together, and we’ll certainly do our best to bring you all the news right here at HitFix.
And let me be the first to say this name in public, folks: Anton Yelchin. He’s been groomed for stardom the last few years, and in 2009, he was in both the “Terminator” and “Star Trek” reboots. He’s the right age, he’s great in a room, he’s a real actor, and he’s got charm to spare.
Suit him up and get shooting, Sony.
In the meantime, you can vote in our poll about who you’d want to see in the suit, or leave us a comment and tell us who we missed.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
I think this is a great idea as long as we don’t have to suffer through a new version of the origin story. We know who Spider-Man is, we know what he can do, now get in there and tell some interesting stories.
Agreed. As long as they don’t go right back to the start and tell an origin story was told only a few years ago, it could be a winner.
Halle-freakin-lujah.
Fresh blood all around is exactly what the franchise needs.
True you only have to look at my name to see that I have a certain bias, but I can’t help but feel like this is a terrible terrible idea.
There’s no way I can see this as good news. Booting Raimi out when he still has a passion for the story and a game cast just means we’re going to get someone in whose easier controlled and get a boring homogenized version of the hero.
Its the same timid bullshit thinking behind The Hulk reboot, and the results are going to be just as yawn worthy.
Since Sony Pictures tweeted that Spider-Man is going back to high school I’m guessing they’re telling the story over again. This is so unnecessary, the franchise is 7 years old, there’s no need for a reboot. I am both a fan of the comics and the films, “Spider-Man 2” being one of my favorite movies period, and while a new creative team wouldn’t be a bad idea it worries me that one of the specific reasons they’re rebooting is to make the 2012 date. We all know what happened last time they rushed to meet a deadline. That’s right, Emo Peter Parker.
I love Raimi and the first two movies I’m a big fan of. The multiple problems I had with the third one come mainly from studio interference and if Raimi left the fourth movie because of the same issues I don’t see how whoever gets the directing gig next time round is going to benefit any better unless it’s James Cameron and I’m not betting on that. This whole deal bugs me about Hollywood more than I thought possible.
Great news! Are you kidding? Starting from scratch with Jamie Vanderbilt scripting? Sign me the hell up. Perhaps it means the best Spider-man film yet is right around the corner. It certainly couldn’t be much worse than Spider-man 3.
I think it’s great that it’ll mean Raimi is free of this franchise as well. While I didn’t totally love Drag Me To Hell, I did have a lot of fun with it and enjoyed seeing Raimi doing something original again. I hope he’ll embrace his urges to create his own material and forge his own destiny from here on out. It’s more rewarding for his audience to see material he’s clearly having a blast with than something he’s made all sorts of concessions on.
Awesome news. Maybe now we can get an interesting Spidey movie instead of a trilogy of sleeping pills.
I agree heartily with Drew. Get Bendis on board and either lean the series in the USM direction or just do a reboot whilst avoiding doing an origin story. My vote for Peter, James McAvoy.
Maybe it’s my advanced years (41), but this sounds like a desperation ploy. Re-Booting (or whatever the hell the kids are calling it now) just smacks of desperation. I have NO interest in seeing Spidey’s origin or his “young” years AGAIN, anymore than I did with the Superboy TV series. Does the majority of fandom really need this, or are we being ignored for the repeat-viewers of Transformers 2?
This is great news for people like me who hated these movies…but LOVE the comics. But please, dear god please, NOT Anton Yelchin!!!!!!!!!!!
Too soon. There is absolutly no reason Spider-Man needs to be re-booted. Its so ridiculous that they feel the need to start all over just because Spider-Man 3 was up to par with 1 or 2. Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are what really started the whole comic book movie thing because they were such f***ing good movies. I cant belive how soon they go from about start production on 4 and then just re-booting it. A re-boot is not like a god damn easy button. its not gonna fix all of your problems. I honestly hope that the critics and fans tear this movie apart when it releases. Shoulda stuck with Raimi.
The studios are making their own movies more disposable by the day. I love how the lesson they took from Spider Man 3 was that they were right and Raimi was wrong. There are things I dislike here and there about the Raimi movies but 1 and 2 are high up on what a longtime fan could have hoped for. They crapped the bed on 3 and now decide to negate the whole shebang. What’s worse is that people will line up for the same movie yet again and the suits get to pretend to be geniuses again. Maybe some regimes need to be rebooted.
NO MORE ORGANIC WEB-SHOOTERS!!!
BASE THIS WHOLE NEW FRANCHISE ON BENDIS’S ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN!
Do Venom justice!
Don’t make the Green Goblin look like UltraMan.
Get a REAL red head to play Mary Jane!
AND FOR GOD’S SAKE, NO MORE SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER PETER PARKER!!!
I tend to believe the rumors that Raimi blew it on the 3rd movie due to studio involvement. Probably though, Raimi also was feeling just a bit too confident when the first and second were so financially and critically successful, causing him to be more casual in the production of the movie. The second was declared by Ebert and Roeper the most deserving for best pic for ’04 though. That was only six years ago. Jeeze.
For the studios to try so soon to force a brand new Spidey on me, it’s just too soon…at least for me it is.
And the chances that they’ll make one with the quality/life/creativity of the first two, is very slim. Seriously, I am aware that Raimi had some serious translation issues (power ranger goblin) but, his films also somehow have this effective, whimsical quality that is necessary for the character if you ask me. The Spider-Man movies are second only to the Batman ones in the comic book genre.
It is sad that they must scrap it so soon.
Cannot find where Ebert and Roeper said this. Maybe I just dreamed it. Please disregard my fantasies ;)
Oh yes!!! Good news! Maguire was getting too old anyway, and I completely agree with Drew, he played Spidey as a dull, clumsy and humourless hero. Dafoe was fine as Osborne, although they really should have given him his trademark Osborne hairstyle. But the goblin suit sucked badly. They messed up the craziest villain in the Marvel universe but completely.
I suppose in general Raimi made a good effort, but this could done be so much better. If remotely possibly Cameron still has any interest; Let Him Do It!
Seriously, Avatar was only good visually, and totally sucked everything else wise.
Giving Spider-Man to Cameron would just kill me. The fact that everybody loves Avatar is just SILLY. Beyond visuals, I got nothing from Avatar. nothing.
well,poor you.
I just finished watching (500) days of Summer. Joseph Gordon-Levitt should be the next Spidey!
Gordon-Levitt or Yelchin, either one would probably be a great improvement.
jesse eisenberg!!! or micahel cera…
if these guys beef up a bit.
“In a move that surprises absolutely no one…Sony has decided to simply reboot the “Spider-Man” franchise rather than continue to wrangle with Sam Raimi.”
Drew, why didn’t they just fire Raimi and hire another director who would make that script in time for 2011? I mean, that’s what studios do all the time, isn’t it?
Or is it more a case of “monkey see, monkey do” where Sony saw the grosses of Avatar in 3D, and saw this as their chance to make a NEW Spider-Man Trilogy in 3D. Tobey’s 35 yrs old so new Spidey stories with him would have to acknowledge the character getting older (shades of Star Trek II) and who wants that.
And with a new Spider Trilogy (which you know they want) Raimi would have to spend another 10 yrs with Spidey and enough’s enough; it’s time to move on.
And yes, hopefully a new creative direction will include Spider-Man’s trademark wisecracks which were sorely missed.
Oh, one more thing: Anton Yelchin? Are you serious?
Yes, he’s a very good actor, but LISTEN TO THE SOUND OF HIS VOICE. I watched Terminator Salvation this weekend and his voice is very, very odd. Squeeky doesn’t begin to cover it. Just close your eyes and imagine that voice coming through Spider-Man’s mask.
Michael Angarano would be a good fit as well.
Drew- I wonder if there will ever be a script review or maybe a graphic novel version of what Raimi had in mind for 4.I was pretty curious about what Parker’s ‘next step’ in his growth as a human being was going to be.
I hope you’re right Drew because I’m sick and tired of all these constant “reboots”.
It seems like there’s never enough time to do these movies right in the first place but there’s always time to “reboot” them.
The only thing I get out of all the official statements above is: We don’t care about Spiderman we just want to make more money.
Biglittle, I think one of the issues with Spider-Man 4 was that Raimi planned for Peter and MJ to get married and have a baby. If a reboot keeps marriage and babies out of the franchise I’m all for it.
jeffmc2000-true. Let’s not forget that was the only place Lethal Weapon 4 had to go
Everyone suggestions for actors are terrible. If they are rebooting this because the character and actors were getting too old, why would you reboot with a star already around 30. Find someone around the age of 18 so we dont all have to watch another reboot in 10 years. lord.
The idea of “rebooting” the Spiderman movie franchise, especially without director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Macguire, is incomprehensibly stupid. This decision could finally drive millions of talented-yet-failed Hollywood scriptwriters and actors hang themselves from their ceiling fans. However, this shouldn’t be a surprise, because the decision is coming from the same movie house that gave us such recent gems as “Battle: Los Angeles” (Exactly how long did that last in the box office? Three days?) and “The Bounty Hunter” (recently voted at the Razzie Awards as being literally among the top 10 worst movies ever made. EVER! MEANING THAT IT’S UP THERE WITH SHOWGIRLS AND BATTLEFIELD EARTH! Well, I guess some son or daughter of a Columbia Pictures executive needed a high school summer job and got to write a script for the Spiderman reboot. Why can’t they just let it die after Spiderman 3? Why go through the trouble of remaking three good movies that just came out over the past eight years? What’s the point?
Given Columbia’s history of brilliant decisions,I guess I’m not surprised.