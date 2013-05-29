Brett Ratner donates $1 million to Academy museum

We all know about Brett Ratner’s unfortunate recent history with the Academy. I guess he’s made amends and whatnot but certainly this will go a long way toward smoothing it all out.

The press release, in part:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today a $1 million gift from director Brett Ratner to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Brett has a sincere love of movies and film history, and we are excited to welcome him to our group of supporters,” said Bill Kramer, the museum’s managing director of development…

“I feel blessed to be part of such a magnificent museum. I was blown away by the recent Kubrick exhibit at LACMA, which the Academy co-sponsored. I couldn’t be more excited that our Academy will finally have its own museum that will preserve and exhibit cinema’s greatest work,” said Ratner.

