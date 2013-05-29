Brett Ratner donates $1 million to Academy museum

We all know about Brett Ratner’s unfortunate recent history with the Academy. I guess he’s made amends and whatnot but certainly this will go a long way toward smoothing it all out.
The press release, in part:
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today a $1 million gift from director Brett Ratner to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
“Brett has a sincere love of movies and film history, and we are excited to welcome him to our group of supporters,” said Bill Kramer, the museum’s managing director of development…
“I feel blessed to be part of such a magnificent museum. I was blown away by the recent Kubrick exhibit at LACMA, which the Academy co-sponsored. I couldn’t be more excited that our Academy will finally have its own museum that will preserve and exhibit cinema’s greatest work,” said Ratner.
Eddie Murphy would have made a hell of a host.
I would really have liked to see that.
It’s a down payment on a future Oscar. No shame!
This museum will be a disaster and a huge waste of money that could have gone to actual usefulness in film preservation.
Doubt it.
Kris you’re that excited to wander through movie memorabilia?
I do like movies.
Nobody should criticize how one uses their money. That includes how they donate it.
@ Kane
Are you saying there are no wasteful ways to spend money?
Of course there are wasteful ways but disposable income is disposable income. Do you donate a portion of your pay every week? Or do you buy a movie/game/fast food every week? Or is it really none of our business how we spend our money? Look, it’s not like he’s donating it to a truly horrific cause. He donated a million dollars. That’s such a big deal that barely any average Joe out there can say they’ve done.