Bryan Singer tweets Nixon photo from ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ set

Bryan Singer has tweeted a new photo from the set of the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” It features none other than President Richard Nixon (or least the actor playing him). The message that accompanies the picture is simply ‘Pivotal meeting.’ In the photo, Nixon can be seen in the background, sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office with a large number of advisers present (a pivotal, and important meeting, indeed).

Singer has tweeted a number of photos from set over the past few weeks, production began in mid-April, and even if they don’t always tell us exactly what’s happening, they have been interesting to see. Pictures have included Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Jackman, and more. Actually, they have even shown pre-call breakfasts.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” brings Singer back to the director’s chair for an “X-Men” film after last directing “X2” in 2003. He did, however, serve as a producer on “X-Men: First Class.”

The new film is due out on July 18, 2014 and hopefully the tweeted pictures keep coming.