‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes, Coens take second place

CANNES – There were those who suggested that a Cannes jury headed by Steven Spielberg might be responsible for a lot of safe choices, but the Hollywood legend sure proved us wrong. Not only did did he present the Palme d’Or to “Blue is the Warmest Color,” Abdellatif Kechiche’s edgy, erotic epic about first lesbian love, but he also made history by handing the award jointly to Kechiche and the film’s two young stars — an unprecedented move that brazenly dodges the festival’s recent, restrictive rule that the winner of the top prize can’t also take an acting award.
The Coen Brothers took the runner-up Grand Prix — their fifth Cannes win — for the critically beloved “Inside Llewyn Davis,” while other winners in a diverse slate included controversial Mexican drama “Heli” and violent Chinese social allegory “A Touch of Sin.” Acting awards — the official ones, at any rate — went to two relatively big names: Bérénice Bejo for “The Past” and Bruce Dern for “Nebraska.”
More analysis to come; full list of winners below.
COMPETITION AWARDS
Palme d’Or: “Blue is the Warmest Color,” Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux
Grand Jury Prize: “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Joel and Ethan Coen
Best Director: Amat Escalante, “Heli”
Jury Prize: “Like Father, Like Son,” Hirokazu Kore-eda
Best Screenplay: Jia Zhangke, “A Touch of Sin”
Best Actress: Bérénice Bejo, “The Past”
Best Actor: Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Camera d’Or (Best Debut Feature): “Ilo Ilo,” Anthony Chen
Palme d’Or (Short Film): “Safe,” Moon Byoung-gon
UN CERTAIN REGARD AWARDS
Prix Un Certain Regard: “The Missing Picture,” Rithy Panh
Jury Prize: “Omar,” Hany Abu-Assad
Best Director: Alain Guiraudie, “Stranger by the Lake”
Talent Award: Ensemble cast of “La Jaula de Oro”
Avenir Future Award: “Fruitvale Station,” Ryan Coogler
FIPRESCI AWARDS
Competition: “Blue is the Warmest Color,” Abdellatif Kechiche
Un Certain Regard: “Manuscripts Don’t Burn,” Mohammad Rasoulof
Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week: “Blue Ruin,” Jeremie Saulnier
ECUMENICAL JURY AWARDS
Ecumenical Jury Prize: “The Past,” Asghar Farhadi
Honorable Mentions: “Like Father, Like Son,” Hirokazu Kore-eda; “Miele,” Valeria Golino
DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT
Art Cinema Award: “Me, Myelf and Mum,” Guillaume Gallienne
SACD Award: “Me, Myelf and Mum,” Guillaume Gallienne
SACD Special Mention: “Tip Top,” Serge Bozon
European Cinemas Label Award (Best European Film): “The Selfish Giant,” Cio Barnard
CRITICS’ WEEK
Grand Prize: “Salvo,” Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza
Special Mention: “Los Duenos,” Agustin Toscano, Ezequiel Radusky
Visionary Award: “Salvo,” Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza
Best Screenplay: “Le Demantlement,” Sebastien Pilote
Queer Palme: “Stranger by the Lake,” Alain Guiraudie
Whoa…Dern
Nice to see Bejo following Dujardin’s success at Cannes. Maybe it’ll be her turn at the Oscars?
Congrats to Spielberg and the jury for defying expectations! Can’t wait to see these films.
That is crazy about the Palme d’Or. Well done, I guess, to the jury for acknowledging that the film’s deserved (apparently; I obviously haven’t seen it) Palme d’Or win was in no small part because of its actors. So happy for Adele Exarchopoulos who deserves this big break out, as well as Lea Seydoux. Jane Campion is now in… curious company.
This will probably be the first year in a while where a Palme d’Or winner not in English won’t be selected for foreign language film, right? Surely France will choose The Past, and not the three hour gay drama.
But The Past is directed by an Iranian filmmaker which might hinder it’s chances to be selected for foreign language film.
The Past could be chosen by Iran. Not that they will, of course.
Of course, the French could choose some other film, instead of the two named. “Dans la maison,” for example, is a fantastic film and would be a deserving choice.
I thought it was a French production?
AP, Iran can still choose it as it is the country of origin for the director. I think a country can claim a film based on director, country that funds it and the language?
Wonderful choices, I´m extremely happy!
But I would guess by handing the Golden Palm to one film, you automatically award those who are involved in making it? A recognition for the complete work of art? Anyway, it´s nice to see Kechiche and his actresses get honored in this way!
Golden Palm is different from Best Picture. It is awarded to the Director. Cannes is an auteur driven festival and the director is held responsible for a film’s quality so he solely is awarded the Palm. The film doesn’t win the Palm. The director wins for making that film.
Then why do they have a Best Director prize? Seems a little redundant if you ask me.
Really good move to award the actresses as well as director given that they are then ineligible in their category. I never understand restrictions like this, I understand trying to spread the love and not just dote on a single film but surely it should just be whether the jury believes they are the best in each respective category, instead of being forced to overlook the best work due to technicalities.
Yep, regardless of what one thinks of Blue is the Warmest Colour (and I think a lot of it), the outcome that the jury have engineered is smart as a whip.
I found this year to be a really strong vintage, I counted eight films that I considered excellent. Agree that it lacked for transcendent moments, but the overall quality was just great.
Stranger by the Lake is superb, but clearly a distribution challenge, I still haven’t decided which way I come down on Borgman – the opening half is is simply thrilling.
I’d like to have seen The Lunchbox pick something up, but kudos to Spielberg and co for defying predictions.
And kudos to you Guy for working your mojo to get the Palme D’or you were hoping for :)
Spielberg has always been a risk taker and uncompromising.