Chris Evans will retire from playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame, a decision that didn’t come easy for him. “Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honor,” the actor tweeted last October. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.” Evans, who’s about to appear in his tenth MCU movie (from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame), has always made it seem like he enjoyed playing Cap — a tough role, mind you; he’s a cornball, but also a badass — and he was recently asked to name his favorite scene as Steve Rogers.

“I’m partial to that fight scene in the elevator [from Captain America: The Winter Solider],” Evans told the Hollywood Reporter. “That was the first scene we shot in the second Captain America movie; it was my first time working with the Russos; it was the first time where it felt like Cap was kind of on his own. The first Cap movie it felt like everyone was really holding my hand, and the first Avengers movie I just did my best to not get in the way. The second Cap movie is the one where I really felt… I suppose pressure. And that first elevator fight scene came out really great.” He’s not wrong: it’s one of the greatest set pieces in any Marvel movie. “Before we get started, does anyone want to get out?”

Evans also told the Reporter that he “choked up like three times” while watching Endgame. Because Cap dies? “Right. It’s hard. Seeing my own death,” he joked. “It’s going to be a long movie, that’s for sure. The first edit clocked in over three hours. My funeral’s like an hour.” So, you got an hour-long funeral…

(Via Hollywood Reporter)