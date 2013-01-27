Daft Punk signs with Columbia Records for spring album

01.27.13 6 years ago

Chic”s Nile Rodgers hinted a few weeks ago that he was working with Daft Punk, but now it”s looks for certain that new music is coming this spring from the French electronic music duo.

The twosome, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bengalter, have signed to Columbia Records, departing from their previous home, Virgin.   The pair”s fourth collection will be its first studio release since 2007″s “Human After All,” according to NME.

Daft Punk, who were hotly rumored to be headlining Coachella, until the pair said they were definitely not touring in 2013, most recently worked on the soundtrack for “Tron: Legacy” in 2010.

In addition to Rodgers, Daft Punk is also reported to be working with Chilly Gonzales and Animal Collective”s Panda Bear on the new album.
 

