Reese Witherspoon squeezes into Dallas critics’ ‘Birdman’ lovefest

Monday morning, the Dallas-Fort Worth film critics declared themselves major “Birdman” fans. Alejandro González Iñárritu”s backstage spectacle took the top spot on the DFW critics association”s 2014 best pictures list, as well as collecting awards for Best Actor (Michael Keaton), Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Director. In a nice surprise, DFWCA honored Reese Witherspoon with Best Actress, a prize she”s been continuously in the mix for with other group awards, but has rarely picked up.

See the full list of winners below (and check out all of the regional film critics nominations and winners at The Circuit)

Best Picture

1. “Birdman”

2. “Boyhood”

3. “The Imitation Game”

4. “The Theory of Everything”

5. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

6. “Whiplash”

7. “Gone Girl”

8. “Selma”

9. “Wild”

10. “Nightcrawler”

Best Actor

1. Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

2. Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

3. Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

4. Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

5. Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

Best Actress

1. Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

2. Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

3. Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

4. Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

5. Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Best Supporting Actor

1. J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

2. Edward Norton, “Birdman”

3. Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

4. Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

5. Alfred Molina, “Love Is Strange”

Best Supporting Actress

1. Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

2. Emma Stone, “Birdman”

3. Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

4. Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

5. Laura Dern, “Wild”

Best Director

1. Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

2. Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

3. Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

4. David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

5. Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Best Foreign Language Film

1. “Force Majeure”

2. “Ida”

3. “Winter Sleep”

4. “Leviathan”

5. “Wild Tales”

Best Documentary

1. “CITIZENFOUR”

2. “Life Itself”

3. “Jodorowsky”s Dune”

4. “The Overnighters”

5. “The Great Invisible”

Best Animated Film

1. “The LEGO Movie”

2. “Big Hero 6”

Best Screenplay

1. Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo, “Birdman”

2. Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Cinematography

1. Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

2. Hoyte Van Hoytema, “Interstellar”

Best Musical Score

Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar”

Russell Smith Award for Best Low-Budget/Cutting-Edge Independent Film

“Boyhood”