The 2019 Emmy ballots are out, and if you check the listings for the Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie category, you’ll find Netflix‘s since-canceled Marvel shows are well-represented. Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher are all there. Jessica Jones, whose third and final season premieres this Friday, is not. Nor is Daredevil, which boasted an impressive, Alfonso Cuarón-inspired hallway fight sequence that consists of a single, 10 minute and 43 seconds-long cut.

As reported by Comic Book, fans of the series took notice and began complaining about the apparent oversight on Twitter. When one of these threads tagged Daredevil season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson, however, the writer and executive producer chimed in with a legitimate reason. “The TV Academy would only allow a three-minute clip,” he tweeted. “So, unfortunately, that epic oner was not eligible to be shown for stunts consideration.”

On the one hand, you would think that they could just submit a three-minute portion of the entire fight sequence for consideration. On the other hand, this would completely diminish the significance of the scene. Following along for the entirety of Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) attempt to escape a prison riot orchestrated by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is one thing. And yes, it’s a very commendable thing to witness. But it’s also worth watching every single one of the punches, kicks and blocks that stunt coordinator Gary Ray Stearns orchestrated for the occasion. So, why would you want to break that up?

