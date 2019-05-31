Why Dark Fantasy Is The Perfect Coming Of Age Genre

WB

Growing up is tough. It’s also hilarious, embarrassing, overwhelmingly dramatic, traumatizing, and heartbreaking, which is why so many different genres of film have tackled the coming-of-age narrative. These stories are universal in nature, they bind us together, forging bonds through awkward “firsts,” frustrated rebellions, anxiety-inducing dilemmas. They’re tales of longing and loneliness, confusion, desire, dread, and a singular uncertainty that comes with innocence lost. They’ve been mined for humor in raunchy comedies, weaponized for grief and misery in romance dramas, idealized in teen rom-coms but, oddly enough, some of the best versions of these journeys to adulthood come from fairy tales – with a twist.

Dark fantasy is a vehicle that plenty of filmmakers have utilized to map out the treacherous road to adolescence. Movies about young witches and wizards maturing through an apocalyptic battle of good vs. evil, stories of little girls exploring womanhood through labyrinths, tales of monstrous creatures stealing innocence while very real war wages in the background, all of these have been used as plots to further the examination of this most mysterious transition. And unlike films that poke fun at the more cringe-worthy aspects of teenagedom or movies that focus on the heightened emotions stirred by budding hormones and ever-present angst, works of dark fantasy are able to offer a kind of insight, an understanding and explanation of these frustrating experiences that other films often can’t.

They do this, as we see most clearly in Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth, by getting inside the mind of a child, instead of viewing their story from afar. Ofelia, the film’s main character, is a young woman forced to mature during a time of upheaval and oppression. Civil war ravages her home life, so she escapes via a stone labyrinth and a belief that she is the reincarnation of a princess, meant to return home and live forever. Through trials that grow increasingly darker in nature, we see Ofelia reckon with the terrifying realities of growing up. She encounters nightmarish creatures like the Pale Man, who seek to steal her innocence. She ventures into mystical, foreboding forests which serve as metaphors for the equally confounding voyage through puberty. She confronts monsters, both real and imagined, in a bid of self-discovery where completing each task takes her one step closer to realizing the power that she holds over herself.