The Difference Between Dark Fantasy And Horror (And Why It Matters)

Ask a filmmaker, a showrunner, or a book writer what qualifies a work of art as “dark fantasy,” and you’re guaranteed to get wholly different answers.

That’s because the genre — penned first by authors like Gertrude Barrows Bennett, Karl Edward Wagner, and later by modern writers like Neil Gaiman — has been linked, almost inextricably to its more infamous cousin: horror.

Dark fantasy and horror share many of the same elements. They’re often set in bleak, unforgiving worlds, they confront terrifying monsters, and they serve as worthy nightmare fuel, but they do not mirror each other. When we treat them that way, and when we reduce dark fantasy to a simple bridge between genres instead of giving it its due, we miss out on the chance to reach new fandoms and explore more interesting storytelling avenues.

Why? Because in many ways, dark fantasy is free of the baggage that comes with the horror label.

With slasher films, chainsaw massacres, hauntings, possession, and serial killers, horror utilizes the worst of our imaginations as a vehicle to terrorize. Horror films delight in scaring audiences, giving viewers the rush of adrenaline that comes with watching a character try to escape a demonic monster or a ghostly orphanage or an ominous cabin in the woods with their lives intact. The purpose of horror is to horrify — sometimes through grotesque imagery and straightforward survival plots, other times through more subversive means, like Get Out‘s weekend trip to meet a girlfriend’s parents whose agenda is to commandeer black bodies so that their affluent, white friends can achieve mortality.

Horror can make you think, but that’s not its sole purpose, and it must always scare. That’s why people choose to swear off the genre. Sitting in a darkened room waiting to be frightened isn’t the kind of thrill everyone craves, and though dark fantasy isn’t a back-up, an “instead” for the genre, it can serve as an alternative to people wanting a gloomier, foreboding experience without the threat of imminent death or gruesome imagery.

But first, we have to define what dark fantasy is. One way to do this is to look at the directors who’ve managed to bring the genre mainstream. Guillermo del Toro, Tim Burton, Jim Henson – these men pioneered dark fantasy in film by combining fantastical plot devices and supernatural storylines with tones that were eerie, somber, and even sinister. They exploited childhood nightmares, teased monsters under the bed, imagined worlds filled with fairies, elves, and other magical creatures with hidden masks and ulterior motives. They created, in large part, how we view dark fantasy, at least in film, today.