‘Dark Phoenix’ And The Basic Question Every Superhero Script Must Answer

“Why am I here?”

One of, if not the, most important question any superhero movie must answer is, “Who are the bad guys and what do they want?”

It seems pretty basic, right? It’s important. Without a clear answer, the heroes who fly in to punch those bad guys into the sun kind of just seem like dicks (unless you’re going for a thing where the “heroes” are actually bloodthirsty nutjobs, which, incidentally, I would be here for). It’s like that old George Carlin bit about announcing boxers as the “undisputed” heavyweight champion (“Well if it’s undisputed, then what’s all the fighting about?”). If we don’t know what the bad guys want, what’s all the fighting about?

Incredibly, Dark Phoenix is the latest superhero film to commit the cardinal sin of failing to address this basic question. I say “incredibly” because of all the superhero properties, X-Men always seemed like one of the strongest, narratively speaking. Whereas so many others were about — I dunno, good vs evil? Being super? What are most of them even about? — X-Men was about mutants, facing the choice to protect or to disdain the humans who fear and mistreat them. Built into X-Men‘s very DNA is the question of whether to fight or make nice, which is probably what makes it feel so comparatively grown up. It’s a rich enough premise that you could easily imagine it supporting an entire R-rated prestige cable series — Game of Thrones with mutations, say.

Instead we have Dark Phoenix, the latest in a long line of X-Men movies (for Fox, who were only recently acquired by Marvel/Disney), jumping back, then forward, then back in a timeline I’m not even going to begin to try to explain. Dark Phoenix has basically the same cast that starred in the first rewind, X-Men First Class. I liked that movie and I like this cast. Jennifer Lawrence and James McAvoy (Mystique and Xavier) rarely disappoint, and I would run through a brick wall if Michael Fassbender told me to (Magneto). (God, why is that man so convincing? Is it the steely gaze, the square jaw? He’s mesmerizing — all compact and tastefully muscled and perennially looking an aspirational 42.)

To First Class‘s base cast they’ve since added Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), an early contender for one of the best actors of his generation and Sophie Turner, famous for playing a beloved character on Game of Thrones and for marrying a Jonas brother (also, constantly vaping). Turner plays Jean Grey, and it’s around Jean that this spinoff is built. Jean can control the physical properties of matter with her mind (that’s telekinesis, Kyle) but they’re tied to her emotions, which are intense and fickle because she’s a woman. …Or, you know, young. And a mutant. And she accidentally killed her mother when she was 10 in a dispute over the car radio (Young Jean was trying to listen to Warren Zevon, much better taste than her mom if you ask me, though admittedly not worth killing her over).