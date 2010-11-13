Darren Aronofsky confirms a new title for ‘Wolverine 2’

Earlier today, I sat down at the W Hotel in Hollywood to talk with Darren Aronofsky and Natalie Portman about their new film, “Black Swan,” and we’ll have those conversations here for you in the week before the film opens.
For now, though, there’s one tidbit worth passing along from our conversation. When Aronofsky was settling in for the interview, I mentioned to him that I had run into Matty Libatique the other night, and Aronofsky smiled. “I saw that.” He offered up one correction to the information that we’ve run on the film so far, though, and as far as I can tell, this is the first time I’ve heard this.
The film that he’s directing is officially called “The Wolverine,” and there won’t be a number attached to it. In our interview, he referred to the movie as a “one-off,” and he emphasized that the film isn’t a sequel in any conventional sense.
It’s an interesting move, and it certainly separates this from Gavin Hood’s movie, and from the larger “X-Men” franchise in general. Between this film and Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: First Class,” it sounds like any rules we’ve got in mind about these films and what to expect based on the first four films in the franchise are out the window.
Frankly, I like that. Comics have always made room for different artists and writers to take these icons and bend and twist them and try different things with them, so why shouldn’t the films be the same way?
We’ll have more on “The Wolverine” and “Black Swan” for you soon here on HitFix.
I don’t want these movies to tie into the previous X-Men movies (Wolverine not included) because those seriously ruined the X-Men stories. if they do these different, maybe they can reboot the series entirely and NOT kill almost EVERYBODY and take away some powers. I love X-Men, but The Last Stand seriously ticked me off
Of course, in the tail end of Last Stand they revealed that the mutants can get their powers back and at least one of the dead characters is actually alive. I always thought that was funny — “In case everybody realizes this movie sucks, we’ll give the team on the next movie just enough ammunition to reverse everything we did.”
Seriously this is great news, the Xman films have just been falling into an abyss, the only strong element this one had to offer was Hugh Jackman, so if it’s a completely new Wolverine film, keeping Jackman, then thats just the best case scenario.
THE Wolverine is every bit of a dumb sequel title as Rambo and THE Final Destination. Just add a number or a subtitle (just as long as it doesn’t contain the words “rise” or “rising”).
It’s not a sequel dumba**. Learn to read. The film is a “one-off” meaning it’s a seperate entity & not associated with any other film prior.
Putting a number after a films sequel is unimaginitive and lazy.
Title seems a little self important but I am excited to see what Aronofsky does with this.
Aronofsky is a qualitative film auteur. What the fck is he doing directing Wolverine, part 2?
At least the Robocop thing had substance.
“I have an idea, how about we make a reboot within a reboot. And elaborate even further on the backstory leading up to the one that’s already in that other movie.” – The Exec.
“At least the Robocop thing had substance” is a funny sentence lol.
Wolverine (the character) at his best can make for some good drama. The movies aren’t representative of the best it has to offer.
Brian, have you actually seen the original Robocop? That is definitely a movie with substance and I’m pretty sure Aronofsky’s version would have been one, too.
Please read the article before commenting. It explicitly states that it’s NOT “Wolverine, Part 2,” – it is not a sequel to “Wolverine” and has nothing to do with it.
So does this mean that X1,X2,X3 and Origins are mot connected with this movie. If this movie is not a sequel or a prequel then why not go all out and get a new actor to play Wolverine.
Hugh Jackman is too TALL to be Wolverine. His legs looks thin because he’s a freaking 6 footer, he should be Cyclops or Superman NOT Wolverine.
He is too tall. So what ?!…geez, he has been Wolverine for over 10 years, get over it finally. At least he can act.
@Ella
I don’t hate Hugh Jackman and I agree that he’s a great actor.
But seeing him as a six footer Wolverine kinda destroys Wolverine’s image. Wolverine is supposed to be a small hairy guy, he’s the underdog. He is the opposite of Cyclops.
Like I said if they are ignoring 10 years of X-Men Movie History then why not change the entire cast.
Except that working with Hugh Jackman again is probably the only reason Aronofsky accepted the project. Also, no one who regularly leaves their mom’s basement cares that Wolverine is a few inches too tall.
@Hector
Posting insult doesn’t make you look cool, it makes YOU look stupid.
And the mom’s basement insult is getting boring, care to try something else Hector?
Wolverine was 6 foot tall or similar during the Ultimate X-Men run. Comic book writers aren’t big on continuity and are pretty flexible (hence all the retcons to suit how they write) so why should you be?
Besides, what actor are you going to find that can play a five foot three tall yet intimidating Wolverine? Put Danny DeVito on a protein shake diet?
@Teager
I’m aware of how tall Wolverine is in Ultimate X-Men. But I’m pretty sure the general audience knows that Wolverine is small because every incarnation of Wolverine from cartoons, games, toys and even the majority of comic guest appearances he’s portrayed as a small man.
And since the new director say’s that he’s ignoring all previous X-Men movies(10 Years). If he wants it to be more believable that this is a one-off and not a sequel/prequel then he should cast another actor that is “IF” he really wanted people to believe that this is not a sequel.
Pretty sure the general audience doesn’t give a hoot what height Wolverine is, cuz all the movies featuring him have been blockbusters, and Hugh Jackman is pretty universally hailed as the best thing about the franchise.
I didn’t think i would like the first film but end up loving it so i am excited to see this film. For all your movie news and reviews visit Movie Critics Corner
i can’t believe after a whole decade, there’s some comic book purist still complaining that jackman is too tall to be the character. come on….
As I say in my blog, I’m still worried about this because of how crappy the last couple X-Men movies have been. But Aranofsky is great and there’s plenty of room for something great. Plus I’ve always wanted to see how Aranofsky would handle a comic book movie since he was attached to the Batman reboot way back when.
I’m more excited about this upcoming film than FIRST CLASS. I understand that films should stand alone from the books but my friends and I could not stop talking about all of the plot holes and bad characterization of ORGINS(back to back fight scenes?). Chris McQuarie’s script is exactly the type of gritty talent that is needed in this franchise.
The liberties that the Fox people took with Worverine are what thew it off.
Here’s to hoping that Aranofsky is a fan of Barry Windsor-Smith’s ‘Weapon X’.
I love the concept of this project and hope Aronofsky takes it in a unique direction. It’s interesting that considering how many super-hero films have come out, how few of them felt individualistic and original as opposed to ‘committee think’. I’d love to see a real auteur do an idiosyncratic super-hero film; and the ‘Logan in Japan’ plot-line is a perfect opportunity to do just that. Go Darren!
aronofsky is awesome. he strips every hot chick actress that normally wouldn’t be naked into his movies for art. jennifer conally, marisa tomei, and now natalie portman. keep em comin!