The Director Of ‘Deadpool 2’ Has Some ‘Crazy Ideas’ For A Third Movie

Deadpool isn’t officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet — he still has to, y’know, appear in a Marvel Studios (not 20th Century Fox) movie — but he will be soon enough. “Let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion. That’s not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is [a] most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films,” creator Rob Liefeld tweeted earlier this year, while someone who actually has a say in these matters, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, asked a hypothetical (or, in Deadpool speak, a high-pot-hetical; what a goof!) question, “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

David Leitch, who directed 2018’s Deadpool 2, would also welcome the Merc with the Mouth joining the MCU, and he even has some “crazy ideas” for how that could work. “In everybody’s world, everybody wants to make it,” he told Comic Book at the premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. “So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, ‘Hell yes,’ but I think there’s a lot of things going on in the shake up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be. When the dust settles, let’s hope that Deadpool lives. That’s kind of ironic, right?”

He added, “I have a lot of ideas, but I’m keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I’m grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas.” Will Deadpool break the fourth wall… in space?!? (Are there walls in space? Discuss.) Only one way to find out: make Deadpool 3, you cowards.

