Detroit critics name ‘Her’ the year’s best, hand Brie Larson two awards

The Detroit Film Critics Society mixed things up a little with their awards, giving Spike Jonze’s “Her” another Best Picture win, but also going so far as to hand Scarlett Johansson their Best Supporting Actress prize for her voice work in the film. They also went against the grain in Best Actress, giving the win to Brie Larson for indie darling “Short Term 12” — then doubling up by handing her their Best Breakthrough Performance award too. Larger-scale filmmaking muscled in with a Best Director win for “Gravity.” Full list after the jump.

Best Picture: “Her”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Best Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”

Best Ensemble: “American Hustle”

Best Documentary: “Stories We Tell”

Best Breakthrough Performance: :Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”