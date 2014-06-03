Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson faces a lion in new trailer for Brett Ratner’s ‘Hercules’

Have you ever wanted to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enter into a little hand-to-paw combat with a lion? Well, good news for you if you answered “yes,” because the new trailer for “Hercules” offers just that.

If lions happen to not be your thing, the trailer also shows Hercules preparing to square off against what is presumably Cerberus and the Hydra (not the kind you hail, the kind from which the evil organization draws its name).  There is even an army of the “descendants of Hades,” too.

In short, this year's second major motion picture featuring the character from Greek mythology promises to be massively big with a whole lot of action sequences.  There is also more than a hint of love tossed into the trailer.  It is a slick trailer, full of promise, but we'll leave it to you to decide about the musical choice as it seems like an odd one.

After you watch the above trailer, be sure to scroll down below to check out the newest poster as well.

“Hercules” is directed by Brett Ratner and, beyond Johnson, the movie also features John Hurt, Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, and Irina Shayk.  It opens in theaters on July 25th, and there is surely more promotional material on its way before then.

