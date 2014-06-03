Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson faces a lion in new trailer for Brett Ratner’s ‘Hercules’

Have you ever wanted to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enter into a little hand-to-paw combat with a lion? Well, good news for you if you answered “yes,” because the new trailer for “Hercules” offers just that.
If lions happen to not be your thing, the trailer also shows Hercules preparing to square off against what is presumably Cerberus and the Hydra (not the kind you hail, the kind from which the evil organization draws its name). There is even an army of the “descendants of Hades,” too.
In short, this year's second major motion picture featuring the character from Greek mythology promises to be massively big with a whole lot of action sequences. There is also more than a hint of love tossed into the trailer. It is a slick trailer, full of promise, but we'll leave it to you to decide about the musical choice as it seems like an odd one.
After you watch the above trailer, be sure to scroll down below to check out the newest poster as well.
“Hercules” is directed by Brett Ratner and, beyond Johnson, the movie also features John Hurt, Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, and Irina Shayk. It opens in theaters on July 25th, and there is surely more promotional material on its way before then.
It looks alright. I’d rather it be less Brett Ratner and more Game of Thrones though. I suppose I am asking too much with that.
-Cheers
I know they wanted a “gritty” and “realistic” take on Hercules but I still would’ve preferred more of a superhero in ancient Greece vibe to it with super strength feats on full display (ie Hercules hucking the head of a giant statue into an army ala Cloverfield). That’s the Herc I wan to see, not this riff on Game of Thrones / Conan.
I would have rather it be MORE realistic in a GoT way. By that, have him be super-human, but do it in a way that looks more like what a demi-god would look like in GoT. I mean, look at how they portray dragons, giants, the White Walkers, and the combat. To me, THAT is the vibe that would have worked for me. To me, it seemed too much comic-superhero and not enough GoT/Conan-with-Godlike-strength. I suspect part of that probably has to do with the director.
-Cheers