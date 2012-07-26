Early Grammy predictions for Album of the Year and Best New Artist

When the Emmy nominations were handed down last Thursday, it started me thinking about the Grammy Awards. The year-long eligibility period doesn”t end for another two months-until Sept. 30- but there are a number of fine titles already out that are serious contenders for album of the year.
Looking ahead, here are the top 10 albums released so far that could be in the running. I”m not including any sets coming out between now and the cut-off, but September is already stacked with some major names, including Bob Dylan, Pink, Mumford & Sons, Ne-Yo, Green Day, and Dave Matthews Band, who clearly could be contenders.
These are in alphabetical order by artist instead of by any kind of rank and are my educated guess based on Grammy watching, not necessarily my wish list. In recent years, the album of the year contenders have by and large dovetailed with the year”s top pop sellers and we”ve seen a move towards nominating titles by younger pop acts (The artists whose works were nominated for Grammy album of the year this year were all 25 and under other than the Foo Fighters). However, there”s still the likely nod to a veteran act whom the voters feel may not have previously gotten his or her due or for whom they hold great fondness. Additionally, there are occasional left field choices that no one can predict.
Fiona Apple, “The Idler Wheel…”: Apple”s first set in several years was greeted in many quarters with devoted fanboy and fangirl praise and then it seems to have fallen out the larger collective mind fairly quickly. However, she has the kind of tortured artistry that Grammy voters like to reward.
Dr. John, “Locked Down”: A critical rave, the album nicely blends a heritage artist like Dr. John with a current hitmaker/tastemaker, the Black Keys” Dan Auerbach, who pulls a delightful deftness out of Dr. John a.k.a. Mac Rebennack. Auerbach”s presence helped expose Dr. John to an audience whose parents may not have even been born when he scored his one and only Top 10 hit, “Right Place Wrong Time” in 1973.
Norah Jones, “Little Broken Hearts”: Like a number of artists singled out in this list, Jones took some adventurous turns with “Hearts,” pairing with Danger Mouse for a stunningly dark album full of gorgeous sonic and lyrical explorations.
Frank Ocean, “Channel Orange”: Released to universally strong reviews, “Channel Orange” is an exceptionally intimate, interesting R&B album that appeals to a wide audience. Plus, Ocean”s story is a compelling one that complements, instead of overshadows, the music. If he can keep momentum going, he”s the closest thing to a sure bet for a nomination.
Bonnie Raitt, “Slipstream”: Grammy favorite Raitt”s first album in seven years showcases her seemingly effortless guitar work as well as her always touching, raspy vocals. Every year, the Grammys look to honor veteran artist and she could fall into that slot, although even suggesting that she”s in any way a token nominee denigrates her great work on “Slipstream.”
Lionel Richie, “Tuskegee”: It”s the feel-good story of the year. Richie is beloved and the album is the top-selling release of 2012 after One Direction”s “Up All Night.” Richie has a tremendous cross-section of Grammy voters that he could draw upon her: R&B and pop contingencies, the country crowd, and veterans. Then again, the album could fall through all the cracks. What will be really interesting is to see if “Tuskegee” gets a best country album nod.
Rihanna, “Talk That Talk”: The Grammys showed Ri-Ri love this year for “Loud” by providing the artist her first album-of-the-year nomination. “Talk” isn”t as strong as “Loud” and it”s hard to imagine an album-of-the-year winner with a song like “Birthday Cake” on it, but the strength of “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been” could propel it.
Bruce Springsteen, “Wrecking Ball”: As he did with “The Rising,” The Boss taps into these troubled times and crafts an album full of what we need to hear, even if we don”t want to. Plus, the strength of a number of cuts, including “Rocky Ground,” “Jack of All Trades,” and “We Take Care of Our Own” are undeniable, even if the album as a whole is not consistently great.
Usher, “Looking 4 Myself”: Seven studio albums in, Usher released a tour de force that displayed a new maturity, without sacrificing his famous playful or sexy sides. He fearlessly incorporated other styles in a way that never felt forced or contrived, but instead seemed to be a natural evolution.
Jack White, “Blunderbuss”: Even if you”re not a huge fan of the music, his sincere, loving embrace of so many American music forms through his various projects makes it impossible not to be a fan of the person. Luckily, with his first solo project, White crafted an intriguing album that recalls an earlier, analog era filled with surprising pockets of sound around each corner.
Best New Artist
I’ll go into this more fully in a future posting, but the best new artist category has some clear frontrunners this year. Here are my best guesses for who will get a nod.
Alabama Shakes
.fun
Gotye
Carly Rae Jepsen
Frank Ocean
*UPDATE: BIllboard’s Keith Caulfield just questioned how I could leave One Direction off this list. I can’t. I don’t think they’ll win, but they absolutely should be one of the finalists for best new artist and I should have included them.
Who did I leave out? Which artist and albums are you rooting for?
Huh… Goyte has 3 studio albums and an EP. How is he a new artist?
They haven’t all been released widely here. The requirement here is no more than 3 albums released in the U.S. and this is your first year that you come into prominence (and that you haven’t won a Grammy before)– there are lots of qualifiers…
Thanks for clearing that up. :)
Ricardo–it will be up to the Grammy committee to decide if they want to count the earlier albums and EP (if they were available on import), but I’ll be surprised if they do…. if they do, he won’t be eligible.
whoever i hate the most wins the grammy. this means goatse will win everything.
I’m rooting for Emeli Sande to get a New Artist nod.
I hope you’re right. I’ll do a much longer posting later about my predictions, but she could definitely go in the longshot-but-deserving slot
Plus, her appearance in the Olympic opening ceremonies could be a game changer for her here and get her more attention she deserves…
Seriously: You’re really going to leave ED SHEERAN off the list of Best New Artist? Do you not have your finger on the pulse of the music industry? Sheeran’s single “The A Team”, and his performance of it, will be nominated in every category eligible within its genre. Trust.
I gotta admit that I, too, am surprised that Ed Sheeran isn’t on this speculative Best New Artist list. His music crosses genres, with some of his songs fitting into the Rap, Pop and Alternative categories. “The A Team” will definitely be nominated for song and male solo performance categories. Warner Music will guarantee that push. They pimped him out to the U.S. proper-like during the release of “+” and his fan base is huge due to his 1000+ gigs in 3-years, social media utilization and solo-man stage show. This kid is the hardest-working 21-year-old in the music business. A Grammy nod seems like a given.
A lot of industry folks continue to underestimate Ed Sheeran. Where do you think “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” stems from? Just wait, when the nominations come out in December, most critics/reviewers will be surprised at how many nominations he’ll get. He’s got Elton John and Taylor Swift in his corner and I’m sure they’ll tout his skills to their fellow industry comrades come nominating and voting time. This red-headed step-child of the music biz is gonna make a strong showing at the awards. Carly Rae One-Hit Jepsen? Pffft. Bless her heart, but, Grammy-worthy?
He’s an excellent suggestion– just didn’t make my immediate frontrunners list, but will absolutely be on the longer list.
What about Ceremonials from Florence and the Machine? Isn’t it eligible?
Yes it is… It was on my “bubbling under” list along w/ The Black Keys’ “El Camino” and several others.
Fingers crossed. I’m rooting for them.
New Artist – most likely some of these…Frank Ocean, Jessie J., Gotye, fun., J. Cole, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, M83, Gotye will win.
Album of the Year – Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Nora Jones, Rihanna, Usher, Mumford & Sons, Florence and the Machine. One of the first 3 will win.
It’s kind of astounding that Springsteen has never won Album of the Year before.
Rev Slappy– He lost to Lionel Richie when he was up for “Born in the USA” and to Norah Jones when he was up for “The Rising” (Which was shocking. I was covering the Grammys for Billboard then and there was deafening silence in the press room when he didn’t get album of the year–that’s no slight to Norah). Funny how history could repeat itself and he could be up against both of them this year…
Has anyone tracked the possibility of two albums not mentioned here making the cut? 1) John Mayer’s Born & Raised, a beautifully crafted mea culpa that comes as close to Continuum as anything he’s done so far and, with songs like Walt Grace’s Submarine Test January 1967, is lyrically very similar to past champs like Graceland, and 2) No Doubt’s Push & Shove, which will squeak in with a September 25th release. The glaring omission of Rock Steady in 2003 (probably ousted by Nellyville) always stuck in my craw, and they’re hugely beloved.
And I agree with Gregel. I think Ceremonials will be a big player come nom time. Along with Slipstream, Wrecking Ball, (ugh) Tuskegee and Making Mirrors.
The Grammys love John Mayer, so it could happen, but–in part because of his vocal issues–he hasn’t been able to promote this album much and it hasn’t done that well saleswise. However, it has gotten strong reviews and certainly is, as you put it well, a “mea culpa” and a beautiful, thoughtful album. RE: No Doubt– I purposely didn’t include anything that hasn’t come out yet but when we get closer to the noms, will definitely consider everything still to come–including No Doubt and a slew of other big-name Sept. releases.
I don’t see Frank Ocean placing in the major categories. His music is too good. The Grammys rarely acknowledge great music.
rebecca ferguson is stunning and classy!
Madonna MDNA
Any chance that Regina Spektor could get some recognition for her new album? Maybe Best New Artist?
Probably not best new artist– the argument against is that she came to prominence with her last album, not this one… but you never know..
I think One Direction will definitely score a nomination in Best New Artist over Carly Rae Jepsen, they have a hit single and a number one album.
Carly’s reign at number one likely won’t do her much good, we saw how that worked out for Kesha.
Frank Ocean is likely, and deservingly, going to win Best New Artist though. His album is the strongest this year.
You can’t forget about the albums released late last year though. Drake’s Take Care, Florence’s Ceremonials and The Black Keys El Camino are much more likely to get a nomination over Usher, (who flopped) Norah Jones (didn’t come close to Come Away With Me), Rihanna (not enough hit singles like last time), and Bonnie Raitt(veteran spot will most likely go to Richie or Springsteen).
Of those three, I’d rank the likelihood of a Album of the Year nom going to El Camino first, Ceremonials second and Take Care third… but you never know w/ Grammy voters. The other wild card is once you are a voter you are always a voter, so you could have retired and had nothing to do w/ making music for years and you still get to vote, even though the Academy hopes you won’t.
Punch Bros’ Who’s Feeling Young Now? deserves grammy consideration in any category it’s eligible for including Album of the Year.
REALLY REALLY REALLY want to see Dr. John win!!!
Adam Lambert’s Trespassing debuted to great critical reviews. His vocals are incredible and his album is full of fabulous music. It’s about time he received recognition for the incredible talent he is. His six summer concerts with Queen were amazing and turned many Queen fans into true believers in his amazing talent. I’d love to see him get a Grammy nom and get him some much-deserved praise. Trespassing is a great album!
Don’t forget about Coldplay’s “Mylo Xyloto”. It was released at the start of eligibility last year, and could be a dark horse…