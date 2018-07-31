It’s kind of easy to forget the early days of the MCU (excluding Iron Man, obviously) in the light of the juggernaut that it’s become, and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk is the possibly the easiest to let slip through the memory cracks. That, and Mickey Rourke’s bird. Norton left the role of Bruce Banner before The Avengers, and at the time, it seemed like a less than amicable parting between the notoriously difficult actor and Marvel.
If Edward Norton’s remarks at The Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis are any indication, he’s still not over it. While he was roasting Willis, he manage to lob a few bombs at his former employer in the process, quipping “I tried to be like you. I did a big action movie called The Incredible Hulk. You know what went wrong? I wanted a better script.” He wasn’t done, adding, “I thought we should try to make one Marvel movie that was as good as the worst Chris Nolan movie, but what the hell was I thinking?” I guess he can take comfort in the fact that it’s unlikely that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is unlikely to get a standalone at this point.
Because it was a roast, it has to be said that Norton’s remarks should be taken with a small grain of salt. Sort of. However, I think many people would agree that much of what Marvel has released is better than The Dark Knight Rises. This is a hill that I am willing to die on.
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)
If Dark Knight Rises is your worst film you’d have a pretty fucking good run of making quality movies.
Yeah, it’s an edit away from being truly great. Too bad we live in the age where something is either the greatest or terrible and there is no middle ground. Dark Knight Rises is pretty solid for most of it. It is a way better movie than The Incredible Hulk and many of the Marvel movies.
I’m sure Marvel is barely noticing.
I’m sure they can’t hear him from atop their big pile of money.
That said, both are better off.