Marvel

It’s kind of easy to forget the early days of the MCU (excluding Iron Man, obviously) in the light of the juggernaut that it’s become, and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk is the possibly the easiest to let slip through the memory cracks. That, and Mickey Rourke’s bird. Norton left the role of Bruce Banner before The Avengers, and at the time, it seemed like a less than amicable parting between the notoriously difficult actor and Marvel.

If Edward Norton’s remarks at The Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis are any indication, he’s still not over it. While he was roasting Willis, he manage to lob a few bombs at his former employer in the process, quipping “I tried to be like you. I did a big action movie called The Incredible Hulk. You know what went wrong? I wanted a better script.” He wasn’t done, adding, “I thought we should try to make one Marvel movie that was as good as the worst Chris Nolan movie, but what the hell was I thinking?” I guess he can take comfort in the fact that it’s unlikely that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is unlikely to get a standalone at this point.

Because it was a roast, it has to be said that Norton’s remarks should be taken with a small grain of salt. Sort of. However, I think many people would agree that much of what Marvel has released is better than The Dark Knight Rises. This is a hill that I am willing to die on.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)