Ellie Goulding covers Justin Timberlake’s ‘Mirrors’

Earlier this week, somewhere across the pond, Ellie Goulding performed on BBC Radio 1 in their Live Lounge. The singer covered, as you can watch below, Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors.”

The song is off of Timberlake’s most recent album, “The 20/20 Experience.” The version on the album was produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Jerome “J-Roc” Harmon. Notably, the track runs for just over eight minutes on the album whereas Goulding’s live version is slimmed down and clocks in a little under five minutes.

Goulding has had success in the past with covers, having recorded a version of Elton John’s “Your Song” which hit number two in the UK. To this point, Goulding has released two albums, “Lights” in 2010 (2011 on this side of the pond) and “Halcyon” in 2012 (with a deluxe version this year). She was also nominated this year for two MTV Video Music Awards for the song “I Need Your Love.”

But, you tell us, for “Mirrors,” do you prefer Goulding’s take on it or JT’s?