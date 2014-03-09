‘Enemy,’ ‘Gabrielle’ top Canadian Screen Award winners

Denis Villeneuve's “Enemy” won the most hardware at this year's Canadian Screen Awards, as the freaky psychological thriller (which Villeneuve shot back-to-back with his Hollywood debut “Prisoners”) took home five awards, including Best Director, Supporting Actress and Cinematography. But it lost the top prize to something a little more warm and fuzzy. The tender, sentimental “Gabrielle” — a love story between two special-needs choir singers — took Best Film, as well as Best Actress for developmentally disabled lead Gabrielle Marion-Rivard. (The film was Canada's savvy submission for the foreign-language Oscar last year, but didn't make the shortlist.)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniel Radcliffe both lost Best Actor to Canadian veteran Gabriel Arcand, while last year's flop YA adaptation “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” took a quartet of technical awards, while Xavier Dolan's “Tom at the Farm” failed to scoop a single prize. Full list of feature film winners below; everything else at The Circuit.

Best Film: “Gabrielle”

Best Direction: Denis Villeneuve, “Enemy”

Best Documentary: “Watermark”

Best Actor: Gabriel Arcand, “The Dismantlement”

Best Actress: Gabrielle Marion-Rivard, “Gabrielle”

Best Supporting Actor: Gordon Pinsent, “The Grand Seduction”

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Gadon, “Enemy”

Best Original Screenplay: “Empire of Dirt”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The F-Word”

Best Cinematography: “Enemy”

Best Original Score: “Enemy”

Best Original Song: “It's No Mistake” from “The Right Kind of Wrong”

Best Production Design: “Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World”

Best Costume Design: “Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World”

Best Film Editing: “Enemy”

Best Makeup: “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Best Sound: “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Best Sound Editing: “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Best Visual Effects: “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”