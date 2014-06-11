Exclusive: Two new stills of Sky Ferreira in Eli Roth’s cannibal horror film ‘The Green Inferno’

The more I've thought about Eli Roth's latest film “The Green Inferno,” the more I like it, and especially the way it fits into Eli's overall filmography.

I'm always fascinated by directors who return to certain thematic ideas over time, and it definitely feels now like Eli's big idea is about what happens when outsiders stumble into a culture that they are ill-prepared to understand. Whether it's the rednecks of “Cabin Fever,” the Eurotrash of the “Hostel” films, or the cannibal tribe of “The Green Inferno,” it is clear that in Eli's movies, you need to be very careful about where you go and who you interact with when you get there.

The film actually starts in the US, though, where a young woman named Justine (Lorena Izzo) decides she wants to get involved in activism, mainly because she wants to also get involved with Alejandro (Ariel Levy), the leader of the group of activists on her campus. Justine's roommate at college is played by Sky Ferreira, and today, we've got two new stills from the film featuring her.

Ferreira has been battling several social media outlets recently because of their no-nudity policies. She's got a new album coming out called “Night Time, My Time,” and the cover for the album was shot by Gaspar Noe. It's not a particularly shocking image, and even as nudity goes, it's a pretty innocuous picture. But even iTunes forced a cropping of the image which defeats the purpose.

As with the “Hostel” films, I would warn anyone who is going to see “The Green Inferno” that the film pulls no punches in terms of gore, and Eli seems to delight in seeing just how far he can push an audience before they break.

You'll get a chance to see just how strong a stomach you have when “The Green Inferno” hits theaters on September 5, 2014.