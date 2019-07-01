AMC

We will break down the full episode of this week’s Fear the Walking Dead in the morning, but first, we’d like to break out exactly all of what we learned about the helicopter people in “The End of Everything.” The episode returned us back to Althea’s abduction and showed us where she’s been as Morgan and Co. dealt with other matters over the last three episodes.

Althea spent much of the last couple of days tied up, although she ended up developing something akin to Stockholm Syndrome with her captor, Isabel, with whom Althea developed some feelings, which Isabel eventually reciprocated. Isabel belongs to the mysterious organization tied to the helicopters with the three-ringed symbols, the very same helicopters that picked up Rick last season on The Walking Dead.

Unfortunately, Isabel was also very mum about her organization. She said that she landed where she did to collect materials for “water purification,” which she expected to retrieve from the nuclear power plant. Beyond that, she was adamant about retrieving a videotape that Althea recorded of the materials she collected from the other member of her organization, which appears to be called CRM. It was very important to Isabel that no information about her organization get out, so important in fact that she very nearly killed Althea to ensure that she wouldn’t speak. In fact, Isabel was prepared to die herself rather than allow any information about her organization leak out.