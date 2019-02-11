Epix

Epix has released the first look at Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game) as Alfred Pennyworth — the SAS soldier who will eventually become Batman‘s butler — in Batman prequel series Pennyworth. Series creators Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon also revealed details about the series during a Television Critics Association panel on Sunday and at the Gotham panel last week, where Cannon called Pennyworth an “unhinged, R-rated” series.

They credited Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy for introducing the idea that Alfred was a former SAS soldier. In Pennyworth, he’s just left the service and started a personal security business, which leads to him working as a driver/bodyguard for Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) in an alternate reality 1960s post-war London. This alternate reality has a different Queen of England, who will be a character in the series, and villains both literary and historical might show up. Cannon explained, “archetypal villains and classic villains of British literature; they’re all available to us.”