Here’s Our First Look At Batman Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’ And What To Expect

02.11.19 2 days ago

Epix

Epix has released the first look at Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game) as Alfred Pennyworth — the SAS soldier who will eventually become Batman‘s butler — in Batman prequel series Pennyworth. Series creators Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon also revealed details about the series during a Television Critics Association panel on Sunday and at the Gotham panel last week, where Cannon called Pennyworth an “unhinged, R-rated” series.

They credited Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy for introducing the idea that Alfred was a former SAS soldier. In Pennyworth, he’s just left the service and started a personal security business, which leads to him working as a driver/bodyguard for Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) in an alternate reality 1960s post-war London. This alternate reality has a different Queen of England, who will be a character in the series, and villains both literary and historical might show up. Cannon explained, “archetypal villains and classic villains of British literature; they’re all available to us.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSAlfred PennyworthBatmanBEN ALDRIDGEEPIXJACK BANNONpaloma faithpennyworthTCA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP