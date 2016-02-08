From ‘Crocodile Rock’ to ‘The Lion King,’ Elton John does Carpool Karaoke

#Elton John
02.08.16 3 years ago

James Corden made the most of his post-Super Bowl timeslot by rolling out another Carpool Karaoke segment, this one with Elton John, who was game for just about everything. 

There were costumes and greatest hits galore, including a truly impressive duet on “Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (and while Corden's vocals were welcome here, it would've been nice if he dialed it back a bit on the other songs and given Elton John a chance to go solo).

We also learned that Sir Elton doesn't own a phone and that Arlene Phillips, who choreographed the video for “I'm Still Standing” said he was “the worst dancer she's ever worked with.”

“Bitch,” Sir Elton added.

carpool karaoke

