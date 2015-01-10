‘Seven Samurai’ to ‘Anchorman’: The greatest actor/director teams in movie history

#Robert De Niro #Quentin Tarantino
01.10.15 4 years ago

For many of you, “Inherent Vice” is opening this week after playing for the last month in limited release. The film, my personal favorite movie released last year, is the second film in a row for Paul Thomas Anderson and Joaquin Phoenix as director and actor, and part of what dazzled me about it is seeing just how different this is than “The Master.”

One of the particular pleasures that I've always enjoyed about film is when we see the same people work together repeatedly, because it's fascinating to see what stays the same from film to film and what changes. There are relationships that last five or ten or even more films, and there are relationships that are defined in two or three movies. The best teams aren't just the ones who work together over and over… they're the ones who make each other better by collaboration.

I'm sure that for every name that's on this list, you can tell me another name that is just as important to you. But for me, these are some of the collaborations that I've found most rewarding as a viewer, and that inspire me as a critic.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert De Niro#Quentin Tarantino
TAGSAkira Kurosawabilly wilderCLINT EASTWOODDIANE KEATONGena RowlandsGene KellyGENE WILDERJack LemmonJOHN CARPENTERJohn Cassaveteskurt russellMARTIN SCORSESEmel brooksquentin tarantinoROBERT DE NIROSergio LeoneStanley DonenThe 25 Best ActorDirector Teams of all timeTOSHIRO MIFUNEUMA THURMANWOODY ALLEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP