HBO

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

So, the Game of Thrones finale finally happened, and fans are having, uh … mixed reactions, to put it gently. Yes, it took only two episodes for one of the strongest female characters, Daenerys Targaryen, to transform into the series villain, and — although that had been the showrunners’ endgame all along — people weren’t happy with that development. Nor were they happy with her fate in the final episode.

On the other side of the coin, most people were mostly pleased with the outcome of another strong female character, Sansa Stark. For eight seasons, viewers have seen poor Sansa abused and manipulated, only to come out of top as Queen of the North. It was really not so much of a surprise however, as Sansa has really come into her own as a cunning and scrupulous leader over the course of the past couple of seasons.

Nowhere else was this more apparent than when the faction of house leaders assembled to decide who the next king (or queen) would be, and Sansa took charge, declaring sovereignty for the north. She also had exactly three words when her uncle Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark’s younger brother, made a case for why he should sit at the throne: “Uncle, please sit.”

(For what it’s worth, Edmure did sit but not before clumsily banging his sword against his chair, for the perfect kissing chef’s fingertips moment.)