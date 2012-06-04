‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2 finale draws a series high audience

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” wrapped up its second season on Sunday (June 3) night in high style, setting a series record for viewers and boosting the network’s comedies to strong performances.

Titled “Valar Morghulis,” the extra-long “Game of Thrones” finale drew 4.2 million viewers, rising 38 percent from the 3 million viewers who watched the Season 1 finale. “Game of Thrones” tacked on an additional 910,000 viewers in its 11:10 replay.

For the season, “Game of Thrones” has draw a gross audience — that’s live viewings, OnDemand viewings, DVR viewings and HBO Go viewings — of 10.4 million viewers per episode.

Interestingly, the “Game of Thrones” finale only boosted “Veep” to its second biggest audience, as the political comedy drew 1.2 million viewers in its 10:10 airing. The gross average for “Veep” this season has been 3.8 million viewers per episode.

While “Veep” didn’t hit series highs, “Girls” drew its biggest audience yet with 1.1 million viewers in its 10:40 p.m. airing. “Girls” has averaged 4.2 million viewers per week in that “gross audience” figure.