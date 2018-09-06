The Bleakest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Theory Comes From A Cast Member

09.06.18 1 hour ago

By this time next year, Game of Thrones will (probably) be over. Yes, there are prequels to come, and George R.R. Martin is hard at work on The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, but they won’t be able to capture the same thrill as seeing Daenerys step out of the fire with a dragon on her shoulder for the first time. The series finale is the tightest-kept secret in pop culture, with HBO deploying fake endings and self-destructing scripts to prevent leaks; not even most of the show’s cast members, both current and former, know what’s going to happen. That hasn’t stopped them from making predictions, though.

“I basically don’t think there will be a throne anymore, and I don’t think there will be a centralized seat of power,” Iron Fist star Finn Jones (who played Loras Tyrell before he went KABOOM during season six) told People Now. “I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms and more of like a democratic rule. But I think that’s probably a bit too utopian for Game of Thrones, and I think eventually what will happen is everyone will die.”

To be fair, we’re eventually all going to die (life spoiler?), but it happens faster than usual on Game of Thrones. But maybe that’s too obvious. Fans expect Jon or Cersei to not make it out alive. Maybe co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will throw us a curveball and have everyone survive and adopt an adorable direwolf puppy. It happened in the first episode — why not the finale?

Nah. It’s probably going to be the “everyone dies” theory.

(Via People)

